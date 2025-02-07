NEWTIMES HAIR OPENS U.S. BRANCH, OFFERING FASTER DOMESTIC DELIVERIES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE FOR LOCAL HAIR PROS

Newtimes Hair, a leading manufacturer of premium human hair replacement systems, wigs, and extensions announces its opening of a branch in the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newtimes Hair, a global leader in the manufacturing of premium human hair replacement systems, wigs, and extensions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new U.S. branch, New Times Pacific, located in Los Angeles. The new facility will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by salon owners and partners from across the U.S.

The opening of this new branch marks a significant milestone for Newtimes Hair, offering the convenience and efficiency of product delivery and customer support for U.S.-based salons and hair replacement studios. With the U.S. branch now operational, local hair pros will benefit from three key advantages:

1. Domestic Shipping – No more international shipping delays or customs complications. Their products will now be delivered from within the U.S., ensuring faster and more reliable service.

2. Local Customer Support – A dedicated team of customer service specialists and sales representatives will be available to handle inquiries, ensuring timely responses during U.S. business hours.

3. Timely Deliveries – Partner salons will enjoy prompt deliveries, minimizing wait times and keeping their business running smoothly.

"We're excited to offer our U.S. clients the benefits of having our products delivered locally, with customer service specialists on hand to support them in real-time," said Niki Mei, General Manager of Newtimes Hair. "Our goal is to make the ordering process seamless and efficient, allowing U.S. salon owners to focus on their clients while we handle their product needs."

The new U.S. branch, New Times Pacific (NTP), houses a distribution warehouse, a showroom, and an office space where salon owners, stylists, and retailers can visit, check out products in person, and place orders directly. This new structure guarantees that what customers see on-site is exactly what they will receive, reinforcing Newtimes Hair's commitment to quality and transparency.

"It's been a pleasure to be part of the NTP team, and the opening of the U.S. branch is a game-changer for us," said Roberto, Branch Manager of the NTP. "In the past, our client had to rely on international shipping, but now we can inspect and receive products locally, without any customs issues. And importantly, U.S. clients will still enjoy factory-direct prices."

For U.S. salon owners like Steve, owner of Seventh Ave Salon in New York, the new branch offers a much-needed solution to long-standing communication and logistical challenges. "Before, I had to wait for responses due to time zone differences. Now, I can communicate directly with local customer service specialists during business hours. Plus, no more language barriers—it's a huge improvement," he said.

As part of its continued commitment to excellence, Newtimes Hair will maintain its competitive prices, offering U.S. clients the same factory-direct rates while benefiting from the added convenience of local deliveries.

About Newtimes Hair

Newtimes Hair is a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing of premium human hair wigs, hair replacement systems, toppers, and extensions https://www.newtimeshair.com/human-hair-extensions/. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Newtimes Hair continues to innovate, providing high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of beauty professionals worldwide. Backed by a state-of-the-art factory and a dedicated product development team, Newtimes Hair remains at the forefront of hair replacement solutions.

For more information or to book a visit, contact:

Website: www.newtimeshair.com

