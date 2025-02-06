NEWS RELEASE – Proof-of-Concept Study Report Completed on Proposed New Oʻahu Community Correctional Center

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY REPORT COMPLETED ON PROPOSED

NEW OʻAHU COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 5, 2025

HONOLULU — The University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center (UHCDC) has completed its final proof-of-concept study report, “Breaking Cycles: Alternative Models for Rehabilitation and Restorative Justice on Oʻahu,” on the proposed new Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

The report presents community visions and aspirations for the new jail and provides recommendations to improve the criminal justice system. The concepts are based on

a multilayered collaboration with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission, Office of the Governor, residents, multiple community organizations and stakeholders.

The DCR had contracted UHCDC to conduct wide-reaching independent research, community engagement and a design study on the proposed new jail.

Built in 1916, the OCCC is the state’s largest jail. The jail in Kalihi is outdated and is not designed to provide programs. The facility is deteriorating, as parts of the jail are 111 years old.

The planning process for a new jail started in 2016. The property where the existing animal quarantine station is situated in Hālawa is the proposed site for the new OCCC.

Over a two-year period, UHCDC hosted numerous in-person and virtual community engagement events that include symposia, talk-story sessions, listening and co-design workshops. The group also attended ʻAiea Neighborhood Board and ʻAiea Community Association meetings, hosted listening workshops at Hālawa Correctional Facilty and participated in prison reform hui meetings.

The 268-page report is an in-depth study that includes key concepts on system reform, facility planning and design elements for the new jail. Part of UHCDC’s extensive research included connecting with various counties in Arizona, California and Florida to gain insight into their reform processes to rehabilitate individuals, reduce recidivism, provide a continuum of care, inside and outside of corrections.

UHCDC stated the report “outlines aspirations and visions that are crucial for inspiring and enabling transformation. We present this work as a contribution to that change, with gratitude, hope, and a firm belief that such transformation is not only possible but essential to our collective well-being.”

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson said, “We express our sincere gratitude to UHCDC for its excellent work on this report. The report will be an effective tool to help DCR complete the planning and design for the new OCCC, develop request for proposals and select a contractor to design the proposed new jail.”

The DCR envisions the new jail to have multipurpose rooms for programs, use of natural light, outdoor recreation yard, wall murals and space for treatment rooms to support rehabilitative services for inmates. A new facility to include a gym, courtyard, dining room and lounge for staff to promote health and wellness is also part of that vision.

DCR will be engaging with the feedback in the report to further guide the rehabilitation aims of the new facility.

Cathi Ho Schar, director of the University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center, said, “We thank the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for sponsoring this work and inviting us to lead this effort. We also offer our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who linked elbows with us and who shared their time and manaʻo with our team.”

UHCDC’s work is an independent addition to the planning and design of the new OCCC. The purpose of the report is to help DCR with the development of the Request for Proposals (RFP) and to select a team to design and construct the new jail. UHCDC is not responsible for the development of the RFP.

Please click on the following link to access the report: https://www.breaking-cycles-symposium.org.

