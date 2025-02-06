State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to Meet February 20-21, 2025, in Salem

The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet on February 20 and 21 at the State Library of Oregon (250 Winter St NE) in Salem to consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The SACHP meeting is hybrid and open to the public.

The meeting agenda includes guided tours, presentations, and hearings for five proposed nominations and one proposed Multiple Property Documentation (MPD) form. The guided tours are scheduled for Thursday, February 20, at 1:00 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21. Anyone may attend the business meeting in person or electronically; instructions for how to attend electronically are posted on the commission web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx (look under “State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation” and “Upcoming Meetings and Agendas”). Registration is required to speak at the meeting.

On Friday, February 21, the committee will complete a courtesy review of a proposed nomination for the Salem Substation in Polk County at 11:30am. Beginning at 1:00pm, the committee will then review a proposed nomination for the Owyhee Grocery in Nyssa, Malheur County; a proposed nomination for the Mingus Park Community Building in Coos Bay, Coos County; a proposed MPD for Oregon Country Methodist Mission Sites: 1834-1847; a proposed nomination for the Mill Place House Site in Salem, Marion County; and a proposed nomination for the Port Orford City Jail in Port Orford, Curry County. For other agenda items, please refer to the online agenda: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH... (look under “State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation” and “Upcoming Meetings and Agendas”).

The SACHP is a nine-member governor-appointed citizen commission with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields. Nominations recommended by the SACHP go to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations may be made with at least three days of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.

More information about the National Register of Historic Places process is online at www.oregonheritage.org....