Arab Americans Prepare to Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month – April 2025

National Arab American Heritage Month Recognizes the Contributions of Arab Americans in Business, Government, Education, Science, and the Arts.

National Arab American Heritage Month honors our history and empowers future generations to embrace their identity and enrich America’s diverse cultural landscape.” — Warren David, President Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, the Arab America Foundation proudly celebrates National Arab American Heritage Month–NAAHM , honoring the rich history and contributions of Arab Americans. This year’s theme, “Arab American Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” reflects on the community’s legacy while recognizing the next generation of leaders making strides in business, government, education, science, and the arts.Across the country, corporations, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events commemorating our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.In 2024, the President of the United States recognized April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a proclamation. In 2024, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and close to 40 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative. Additionally, the following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois, Oregon, Virginia, Indiana (Senate), and California. Finally, in 2024, over 140 municipalities, counties, and school districts issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, emphasized, “National Arab American Heritage Month is a time to recognize the remarkable contributions of Arab Americans in all facets of society—business, government, education, science, and the arts. In today’s climate, fostering understanding and appreciation of Arab heritage is more important than ever. This celebration honors our history and empowers future generations to embrace their identity and enrich America’s diverse cultural landscape.”Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 26 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.If you want to help us mobilize the community for NAAHM, request proclamations, or plan events, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David or call 877-272-2944.Arab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives nationwide. New proclamations for 2025 will be announced in the coming months.Sponsorship of National Arab American Heritage Month 2025 (including Diversity Training Workshops)The Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate participation as a sponsor to celebrate Arab American heritage and enhance the understanding of Arab identity and culture in America through the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative. Sponsorships include the Arab America Foundation’s diversity training workshop designed to help corporations educate their workforce about the Arab American community. Through this workshop, participants can gain insights into the community’s history, immigration, culture, traditions, and other significant issues.Or call the Arab America Foundation at 877-272-2944 or email info@arabamerica.comEducator’s Curriculum KitArab America Foundation offers The Educator’s Curriculum Kit, which highlights the history of Arab migration to America, geographic understanding of the Arab world, Arab American diversity in faith and language, interesting customs and traditions, issues affecting our community, and our many achievements in business, politics, education, and more. The Educator’s Curriculum Kit is available for school educators. For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David.ResourcesArab America Foundation is committed to gathering and promoting the community’s events and stories through Arab America.com and social media platforms during April. Every week, Arab America will feature cultural events throughout the US on our events page and share compelling success stories of Arab Americans on our blog page. Additionally, Arab America has compiled a resource guide listing resources and content regarding the Arab and Arab American identity and culture.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans

