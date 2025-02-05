MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred inside a residence in Navy Yard.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 4:28 p.m., First District officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of 1st Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Inside of an apartment, officers located an adult male who was not conscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Darryl Smith, of Southeast, DC.

Officers located and arrested the suspect on scene and a firearm was recovered. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 37-year-old De’Angelo Goldston of Southeast, DC, was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The investigation revealed the offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 25017092

