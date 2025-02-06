Governor Mills Announces Early Closure of State Offices Tomorrow Due to Winter Weather

February 5, 2025

With winter weather expected to cause a messy afternoon commute, Governor Janet Mills has directed state offices to close at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025.

"I encourage all Maine people to exercise caution and stay safe during the Thursday afternoon commute -- and as always, give plenty of space to plow trucks and first responders working to clear the roads and keep us safe," said Governor Janet Mills.

Maine is forecast for a wintry mix -- including snowfall accumulation of 3 to 5 inches -- starting early tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. The National Weather Service has warned that a glaze of ice may form on top of the snow. These conditions are expected to make for a challenging and messy commute on roads and highways.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.