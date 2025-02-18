Submit Release
Suspended Air® Flotation | Simple & Easy Wastewater Treatment

On-site Suspended Air® Case Studies

SAF® thickens waste-activated sludge efficiently, reducing energy, op/ex, and foaming while improving solids capture and digestion.

...its ability to process the most challenging feedstock; enhancement of the digestion process and elimination of digester foaming; and high capacity & ease of operation, reducing operation needs.”
— Harold Leverenz
ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suspended Air® Flotation Enhances Wastewater Treatment

Heron Innovators introduces an innovative approach to wastewater treatment with its Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) technology. SAF® is an advanced solution that enhances sludge thickening, mitigates foaming, and improves overall treatment efficiency.

Recent research highlights the effectiveness of SAF® in optimizing plant performance and promoting sustainability. The study "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®)" demonstrates how this updated, efficient, and sustainable process is transforming conventional treatment methods by reducing foaming and improving sludge thickening.

Real-World Impact
Case studies illustrate how SAF® has increased plant capacity, enhanced digestion efficiency, and streamlined operations. Notably, SAF® has proven essential for managing challenging feedstocks, such as stored waste-activated sludge, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and operational complexity.

Read "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®)" here: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9717/13/2/348

Authors & Contributors
• Harold Leverenz – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.
hlleverenz@ucdavis.edu

• George Tchobanoglous – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.
gtchobanoglous@ucdavis.edu

• Christina M. Skalko – Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., Mason City, IA 50401, USA.
cskalko@sehinc.com

For More Information, Please Contact:
Heron Innovators, Inc.
📞 916-408-6601
🌍 www.heroninnovators.com

Lisa Ralph
Heron Innovators, Inc.
+1 916-408-6601
info@heroninnovators.com
What is Suspended Air® Flotation Wastewater Treatment? How is it different or better?

