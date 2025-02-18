Suspended Air® Flotation | Simple & Easy Wastewater Treatment
SAF® thickens waste-activated sludge efficiently, reducing energy, op/ex, and foaming while improving solids capture and digestion.
Heron Innovators introduces an innovative approach to wastewater treatment with its Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) technology. SAF® is an advanced solution that enhances sludge thickening, mitigates foaming, and improves overall treatment efficiency.
Recent research highlights the effectiveness of SAF® in optimizing plant performance and promoting sustainability. The study "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®)" demonstrates how this updated, efficient, and sustainable process is transforming conventional treatment methods by reducing foaming and improving sludge thickening.
Real-World Impact
Case studies illustrate how SAF® has increased plant capacity, enhanced digestion efficiency, and streamlined operations. Notably, SAF® has proven essential for managing challenging feedstocks, such as stored waste-activated sludge, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and operational complexity.
Read "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®)" here: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9717/13/2/348
Authors & Contributors
• Harold Leverenz – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.
hlleverenz@ucdavis.edu
• George Tchobanoglous – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.
gtchobanoglous@ucdavis.edu
• Christina M. Skalko – Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., Mason City, IA 50401, USA.
cskalko@sehinc.com
