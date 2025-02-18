Suspended Air® Flotation | Simple & Easy Wastewater Treatment

On-site Suspended Air® Case Studies

SAF® thickens waste-activated sludge efficiently, reducing energy, op/ex, and foaming while improving solids capture and digestion.

...its ability to process the most challenging feedstock; enhancement of the digestion process and elimination of digester foaming; and high capacity & ease of operation, reducing operation needs.” — Harold Leverenz

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suspended AirFlotation Enhances Wastewater Treatment Heron Innovators introduces an innovative approach to wastewater treatment with its Suspended AirFlotation (SAF) technology. SAFis an advanced solution that enhances sludge thickening , mitigates foaming, and improves overall treatment efficiency.Recent research highlights the effectiveness of SAFin optimizing plant performance and promoting sustainability. The study "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended AirFlotation (SAF)" demonstrates how this updated, efficient, and sustainable process is transforming conventional treatment methods by reducing foaming and improving sludge thickening.Real-World ImpactCase studies illustrate how SAFhas increased plant capacity, enhanced digestion efficiency, and streamlined operations. Notably, SAFhas proven essential for managing challenging feedstocks, such as stored waste-activated sludge, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and operational complexity.Read "Thickening Activated Sludge with Suspended AirFlotation (SAF)" here: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9717/13/2/348 Authors & Contributors• Harold Leverenz – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.hlleverenz@ucdavis.edu• George Tchobanoglous – Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, CA 95616, USA.gtchobanoglous@ucdavis.edu• Christina M. Skalko – Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., Mason City, IA 50401, USA.cskalko@sehinc.comFor More Information, Please Contact:Heron Innovators, Inc.📞 916-408-6601

What is Suspended Air® Flotation Wastewater Treatment? How is it different or better?

