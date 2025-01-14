Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) Sets New Standard in Wastewater Treatment

Warminster Wastewater Treatment Plant

Heron Innovators Raises Bar for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Performance in Waste Activated Sludge Thickening

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heron Innovators is proud to announce the transformative impact of its Suspended AirFlotation (SAF) process, a groundbreaking solution for wastewater treatment. Developed using advanced colloidal gas aphron (CGA) technology, SAFis delivering unmatched performance in thickening waste activated sludge (WAS), improving operational efficiency, and reducing energy costs across wastewater facilities nationwide.With growing demand for sustainable and efficient wastewater management, the SAFprocess offers a cutting-edge alternative to traditional dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems. By leveraging electrically charged, micron-sized bubbles encapsulated in a surfactant film, SAFachieves superior solids capture and flotation, all within a compact footprint.Key Benefits of the SAFProcessImproved Solids Capture: SAFtechnology achieves solids loadings up to 40 lb/ft²·h, a tenfold improvement over most DAF systems.Energy Efficiency: SAFreduces energy consumption by up to 90% compared to DAF, thanks to its innovative low-pressure bubble generation system.Enhanced Performance: SAFeffectively handles high and variable concentrations of total suspended solids (TSS), even with challenging feedstocks such as aged and stored sludge.Operational Flexibility: The system adapts to a wide range of flow rates and sludge characteristics, providing consistent performance under variable conditions.Reduced Footprint and Chemical Usage: SAFoperates efficiently within existing tank footprints and minimizes polymer and surfactant usage.Proven Success in Real-World ApplicationsHeron Innovators’ SAFprocess has been implemented in facilities across the United States, consistently exceeding expectations. Three recent case studies illustrate its versatility and effectiveness:Topeka, KS (Oakland Wastewater Treatment Facility):SAFreplaced outdated DAF units to thicken WAS from 0.4–0.8% solids to 4%, reducing sludge volume fivefold and boosting anaerobic digestion retention time. Energy consumption dropped dramatically, from 49.9 kWh/day for DAF to just 4.9 kWh/day for SAF. The Oakland facility also benefited from reduced chemical usage and the ability to handle TSS concentrations up to 16,000 mg/L.Warminster, PA (Warminster Municipal Authority):Transitioning from DAF to SAFimproved thickened solids concentration from 3.5–4.5% to 4.5–5.5%. This enhanced stability in the anaerobic digestion process eliminated foaming issues and provided operators with a more reliable system. SAF's adaptability also allowed the facility to maintain performance during operational challenges caused by historic drought conditions.Sauk Centre, MN (Sauk Centre Wastewater Treatment Facility):SAFreduced thickening operational time by 80%, cutting runtime from 24 hours per day to just 7 hours per day. Biosolids volume was reduced by 15%, and polymer usage dropped by 60%. Operators praised the SAFsystem for its ease of use, quiet operation, and ability to consistently achieve solids capture efficiency of 99.7%.The SAFDifferenceThe SAFprocess stands out in several critical ways compared to traditional DAF systems:Bubble Stability: Unlike DAF, SAFbubbles do not coalesce, ensuring greater adsorption and flotation efficiency.Rapid Startup: SAFunits can be operational in minutes, significantly reducing downtime.Versatility: SAFhandles both fresh and stored WAS, adapting seamlessly to variable flow rates and sludge conditions.“The SAFprocess represents a significant advancement in wastewater treatment,” said Harold Leverenz, Ph.D., P.E., a leading researcher at the University of California, Davis. “Its ability to reduce energy consumption, enhance solids management, and improve digester performance makes it a game-changer for municipalities and industries alike.”A Sustainable Future for Wastewater ManagementThe SAFprocess is not just a technological breakthrough—it’s a step toward a more sustainable future. By reducing energy use, operational time, and chemical dependency, SAFhelps facilities meet environmental requirements while improving their bottom line.As municipalities and industries continue to seek innovative solutions to address increasing demands on wastewater infrastructure, the SAFprocess is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of water treatment.Learn MoreHeron Innovators, Inc. specializes in manufacturing and engineering advanced wastewater treatment solutions, including SAFSystems, a versatile fleet of SAFpilot and rental units, and fully integrated turnkey wastewater treatment systems. To learn more about the Suspended AirFlotation process and its applications, visit HeronInnovators.com.Media Contact:Heron Innovatorsinfo@heroninnovators.com

