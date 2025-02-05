Building Better Futures Through Cultural Education at WayOut Kids

This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting organizations awarded Community Reinvestment Project grants through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

WayOut Kids, also known as Building Youth Through Music (BYTM), is transforming education through cultural connection in Tacoma. The comprehensive science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education program serves 450 to 500 local children annually through its innovative eight-week rotation model. Operating across eight locations and serving 120 kids daily in groups of 15 students, the program ensures individualized attention while delivering culturally responsive education that resonates with children from diverse backgrounds.

The birth of WayOut Kids

WayOut Kids began as a grassroots effort focused on early childhood education, targeting children from zero to five years old in Head Start and early elementary programs. Frederick “JD” Davis, whose mother was an educator, recognized an opportunity to enhance learning through cultural connection. Understanding that traditional teaching methods weren’t reaching all students, Davis and his team developed an innovative approach using music and creative characters.

The organization’s first initiative was a groundbreaking music album featuring the program’s mascot, Rodney Raccoon, teaching ABCs and colors in both English and Spanish through hip-hop music. Starting with local daycares, the program quickly proved its effectiveness.

“We started getting this influx of calls from daycares saying, ‘This is working so well. Our kids are singing the ABCs, singing them in English and in Spanish,’” Davis said.

The success caught the attention of Tacoma Public Schools’ curriculum director, who implemented the program district-wide. This validation demonstrated that culturally responsive education could benefit all students, not just those from minority backgrounds. From these musical beginnings, WayOut Kids has expanded its programming to include environmental education, health and fitness, nutrition, and comprehensive STEAM education through after-school and summer programs.

Marisol Rivera has observed the impact firsthand as lead at the program’s Beyond the Bell site. “It’s really cool to see our students getting excited about WayOut Kids’ STEAM subjects and applying what they learn to real-world problems,” she stated.

Meeting community needs: The violence prevention initiative

In 2024, WayOut Kids received a significant Community Reinvestment Project grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, allowing the organization to expand its proven educational methods into violence prevention. The grant allows the organization to apply a successful approach of engaging youth through creative characters and storytelling to address this critical community need.

The Be Aware Violence Prevention Program combines animation, comic strips, and interactive activities featuring Rodney Raccoon and his friends. Through engaging animations, children learn essential safety lessons, such as what to do if they find a gun. The program goes beyond simple messaging to address various aspects of violence prevention, including social-emotional learning (SEL), bullying, access to weapons, and media influence.

A key component of the program is its interactive comic strip section, which has become a valuable diagnostic tool. When children create their own comics in the workbook, their illustrations often reveal their experiences and understanding of violence. This creative exercise opens meaningful dialogue between students and educators, allowing WayOut Kids to identify potential problems early and make appropriate interventions, whether through counseling referrals or parent conversations.

“WayOut Kids does not shy away from taboo topics, especially with the firearm prevention program. The students are thoroughly engaged in these important discussions,” said Rivera.

Through the eight-week rotation system, students engage with various STEAM topics while learning violence prevention lessons.

“Each program session includes hands-on science experiments, technology exploration, engineering challenges, artistic expression, and mathematics, all while weaving in important messages about community safety and personal responsibility,” Davis said.

Community focus and local impact

WayOut Kids focuses on serving the communities most in need in Tacoma, operating primarily in low-income, high-minority areas, particularly those experiencing higher levels of violence. The after-school programs are centered in Tacoma, but the organization also hosts community events that draw participants from across the state, including King, Spokane and Yakima counties. The program’s presence in Tacoma’s east side schools has been particularly significant, Davis said. Students at one school there encounter guns and have school lockdowns regularly, making the lessons from WayOut Kids that much more meaningful.

The impact extends beyond academic success. Davis recounted a touching moment when a child with sensory issues, who normally avoided physical contact, was drawn to hug the Rodney Raccoon character.

“His mother was crying. She told us, ‘My kid has sensory issues, and he does not touch.’ It showed us we’re doing way more good than we can even imagine,” Davis said.

WayOut Kids’ success in reaching traditionally underserved communities comes from a deep understanding of cultural nuance. For many families, WayOut Kids is more than just an after-school program; it’s a bridge between their cultural experience and academic success. Recent partnership discussions with Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound demonstrate how the model can be adapted and scaled to reach even more youth in need.

Expanding horizons: The future of WayOut Kids

The unique approach of WayOut Kids combines cultural responsiveness with practical education, creating meaningful engagement that produces real results.

Looking ahead, Davis envisions expanding beyond the Tacoma Public Schools and the state to create a national model. Its goals include developing educational content into a global television show while maintaining strong local ties.

“We can change the trajectory of what we’ve been seeing happen with some of our Black and Brown students and those who fall through the cracks,” Davis said. “We can create a love for learning early in life that we hope sticks with them. Instead of a pipeline to prison, we’re creating a pipeline to success.”

Through its combination of cultural understanding, creative teaching methods, and commitment to community service, WayOut Kids proves that when educational content reflects and respects children’s cultural experiences, learning becomes joyful.

For more information about programs or to support its work, visit the WayOut Kids website.