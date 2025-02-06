VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) Opens New Office to Enhance Service and Drive Innovation

VJ Pamensky's new office in Toronto, Ontario VJ Pamensky's new warehouse in Toronto, Ontario

VJ Pamensky opens new, larger office to boost innovation and service in industrial automation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada), a leader in industrial automation and electric motor solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office. This strategic move signals a commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in serving multiple industries across North America.The new head office, at more than double the size of the previous facility, now holds the largest inventory of electric motors in Canada . Armed with a state-of-the-art motor modification and panel shop, the innovative space reflects Pamensky’s mission to deliver superior products and services tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.A Strategic Step ForwardThe relocation is a testament to VJ Pamensky’s sustained growth and dedication to innovation. At over 125,000 sq ft, the new office and warehouse will enable enhanced operational efficiency and closer client collaboration, ensuring the delivery of high-performance, energy-efficient systems from its trusted partner, WEG.“With our new location, we are not only expanding our physical footprint but also our ability to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions, and advanced training on all the different WEG products,” said Maurice Pamensky, VP Sales and Marketing of VJ Pamensky. “This is an exciting milestone for our team and the industries we serve.”Powered by Partnership: Innovation with WEGAs WEG’s exclusive partner in Canada, Pamensky’s new office will showcase the latest in electric motor and automation technology, from high-efficiency motors and gear boxes, to custom drives and controls. WEG is globally recognized for its sustainability-focused engineering, aligning perfectly with Pamensky’s vision for environmentally conscious industrial automation solutions.Enhancing Client ExperienceThe upgraded environment is designed to support clients with:1. Enhanced Operations: The warehouse is now doubled in size to support the rising demand from customers to accelerate the output of motors, automation and components.2. Extended Motor Modification Shop: With upgraded capabilities to better serve customer needs.3. Expanded Panel Shop: More space to handle larger and more complex custom panels.4. Showroom Display & Training Facility: Featuring Canada’s largest inventory of industrial motors, gearboxes and automation products. Customers can visit the showrooms to see these advanced solutions up close and participate in expert training sessions.In addition, VJ Pamensky will be adding a Gearbox Assembly Center to further improve offerings. Details on this plan will be announced in the future.Commitment to SustainabilityPamensky’s partnership with WEG emphasizes a shared goal: creating a greener industrial future. The new office underscores this mission, offering products that reduce environmental impact and operational costs without compromising performance.Welcome to Our New LocationVJ Pamensky looks forward to welcoming clients to the new office at 175 Gordon Baker Road. Stay tuned for updates about the grand opening event, where industry professionals will experience firsthand the latest electric motor innovations from WEG.About VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada):VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) specializes in commercial & Industrial motors, automation, industrial controls, gearboxes and transformers. As WEG’s trusted Canadian partner, Pamensky delivers sustainable and efficient solutions to industries across North America.For more information, visit www.pamensky.com Note to editors: High-resolution images of the new office and WEG’s cutting-edge products are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.