Quotr Launches LA-focused App to Help Homeowners Get Accurate Information, Rebuild Faster After Devastating Fires

Fire Tips Screen

Quotr’s FireTips App helps people with total property loss or major damage from fires understand rebuild timeline, potential costs & provide vetted resources

While we can’t take away the grief and challenges ahead, we are determined to provide the facts and the data that people need right away to make vital decisions on next steps and plans for rebuilding.” — Hanyang Liu

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quotr, a SaaS solution provider for the residential construction industry, has applied its technology capabilities and construction industry expertise to create a digital tool that can help Angelinos during the recent and ongoing crisis. The company is introducing FireTips , a free estimation tool that draws from hyper-localized data to help people navigate the burdensome process of assessing reconstruction costs and embarking on a path to rebuild, repair, and recover.“Like so many, we have friends and family members who have been impacted by the disastrous fires. It’s absolutely tragic and the recovery process is extremely complex, especially with so many thousands of people impacted,” said Hanyang Liu, founder of Quotr. “While we can’t take away the grief and challenges ahead, we are determined to provide the facts and the data that people need right away to make vital decisions on next steps and plans for rebuilding.”According to the United States Fire Administration , there are on average 374,000 residential fires each year, collectively causing more than $10 billion in losses. The recent fires in L.A. are one of the costliest disasters in US history , damaging over 18,000 structures and generating estimated economic losses in excess of $250 billion.As people and businesses begin to formulate and execute recovery plans, they are quickly discovering that there is no clear timetable or 'playbook' to guide them. Essential activities range broadly from conducting specialized inspections for structural, electrical, and environmental hazards, to compiling detailed reports about building damage and property losses, and to generating repair estimates. Even in the absence of a major crisis, coordinating and executing these activities can take many months. In the current situation, normal timelines are further elongated, exacerbated by the magnitude of the simultaneous demand.Quotr's FireTips tool provides essential, accurate, and localized data to people who are confronting property damage and loss as a result of the LA fires. It provides instant estimates of rebuild costs and project timelines, while also offering helpful resources that can accelerate decision-making processes and improve the quality of these decisions.FireTips uses zip codes to localize data, and applies Generative AI technology to provide:● Rebuild cost estimates (based on property-specific attributes and materials and labor cost data from Quotr's proprietary database)● A summary of relevant information from insurers and government entities● A customized list of local contractors, specialized in building inspection, fire damage restoration, and environmental hazard inspection● A summary of the end-to-end rebuild process, including an estimated timelineQuotr's estimation tool is designed to help homeowners, contractors, and suppliers accurately estimate costs earlier in the process. This early and accurate insight improves communication among the various parties involved in the assessment process, expediting construction and repair projects while improving the quality of project outcomes.“No one can ever truly be prepared for an unimaginable event that severely damages or completely destroys one's home or business,” continued Liu. "Our goal for FireTips is to ease the minds of impacted families and individuals by providing them easy-to-access, accurate, and timely data so that they can make informed decisions about rebuilding and repairing. Hopefully our solution can help them navigate this horrific, life-changing experience more effectively so that they can begin focusing on better days ahead."To learn more or to demo FireTips App, email the Quotr team at info@quotr.io.About QuotrQuotr is a company that offers an eponymous construction estimation tool. The tool combines extensive material cost data with the latest plan-reading AI technologies to help real estate developers, contractors, and suppliers accurately estimate residential construction costs early in the life of a project. By improving information accuracy and accelerating information flows, Quotr reduces cost overruns and shortens project timelines. Founded by architects, Quotr is an early-stage company backed by the SkyDeck accelerator program at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, visit https://quotr.io./

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.