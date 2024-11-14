TideCloak Unshackles Developers from Security Worries

Major Organizations Among Early Adopters Reporting Freedom from Security Concerns

TideCloak enables platform developers to escape the constant battle with hackers, allowing them to focus on building new features instead of endlessly plugging security holes.” — Michael Loewy

SYDNEY, NY, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Foundation , a frontier-tech cybersecurity startup, announces the launch of TideCloak, a groundbreaking Identity, Immunity, and Access Management system. TideCloak enables platform developers to escape the constant battle with hackers, allowing them to focus on building new features instead of endlessly plugging security holes. With its “breach-assumed” approach, TideCloak introduces a straightforward yet radical cybersecurity solution that future-proofs defenses using “ Ineffable Cryptography ,” an academically validated scientific breakthrough.Early adopters, including major institutions, critical infrastructure providers, and AI startups are already leveraging TideCloak to transform their approach to security, offering a glimpse into a future where cybersecurity threats no longer impede innovation.Developers are under mounting pressure as cybersecurity threats—both known and unknown—continue to rise. DevSecOps, the Zero-Trust model and countless security-by-design frameworks recognize that breaches are a matter of when, not if. Yet, today’s security environment offers little protection once an attacker gains high-level privileges, such as those of a system administrator—similar to introducing a virus into a body with no immune response.“As developers ourselves, we know what it’s like to lose sleep over a new feature commit, hoping not to end up on TechCrunch for all the wrong reasons,” said Tide Co-Founder Michael Loewy. “We knew we needed an approach where the products we build could endure the inevitable breach, making it a non-issue.”In an evolutionary leap, TideCloak provides developers with familiar, easy-to-use authentication and authorization capabilities to lock down systems but with a crucial underlying difference: platforms are immune against even the highest privilege breaches. This is made possible by Ineffable Cryptography, a breakthrough technology validated over years of academic research and now embedded in TideCloak allowing seamless integration into any digital platform.Dr Matthew P Skerritt, a Mathematics and Cybersecurity Researcher at RMIT University, describes the technology: “Think of how an idea forms in the brain across many neurons. It isn’t held in any single neuron, so stealing ideas by grabbing a few neurons, is futile. Only the entire network of neurons—the brain—can express or comprehend that idea. Similarly, Ineffable Cryptography uses a network of servers to unlock data, making it virtually impossible for an attacker to steal or misuse the key, because there isn’t one to find.”Ryan Saunders, Chief Information Security Officer at RMIT University, explains how RMIT became involved: “As a global university, we’re hyper aware of the ever-present cybersecurity risks to our data and are always looking to the latest innovations that not only addresses today’s threats but protects against the unknown threats of tomorrow."“Our partnership with Tide presented an opportunity to be involved in the evolution of technology through practical application, using research theory in a real-world scenario and using real-time data.“This type of learning is part of RMIT’s DNA. Not only can we be part of the next step in technology and a paradigm shift in the way to approach security, but we are creating knowledge that can have impact in the world.”On the developer experience, Mr. Saunders added "Working with TideCloak’s standards-based OpenID Connect (OIDC) was seamless and allowed us to integrate with any programming language and environment.Another TideCloak early adopter, Smart Building Services (SBS) Digital, which offers smart metering systems for industrial complexes, is also reaping the benefits. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Jonathan Spinks, noted that in the face of growing geopolitical complexities, it was essential that entities servicing critical infrastructure such as airports and utilities could demonstrate they are beyond reproach.“Integrating Tide’s decentralized solution ensures that access controls in SBS Digital’s utility platform are virtually immune to tampering, freeing us to focus on delivering an exceptional product,” said Spinks.Tide has shared its foundational philosophy and technology in the op-ed Reimagining Cybersecurity . Developers can apply for beta access on Tide’s website.About TideTide, a deep-tech startup, led by experts in cyber intelligence and enterprise software development, is a research partner of RMIT, Deakin, and Wollongong Universities and an Australian Research Council grant recipient. The company has earned numerous deep-tech awards, and recognition from global organizations, including the OECD and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.

