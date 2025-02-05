Submit Release
Ag Rayfield Looking Into Legal Options To Protect Gender Affirming-Care

Vigorously Exploring All Legal Options

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued a statement today in response to the Trump administration’s attacks on gender affirming care.

“Oregon is proud to be on the forefront of providing access to the lifesaving, gender-affirming care patients need. We must do everything within our power to fight any attempts to limit or restrict that care,” Rayfield said. “Despite the fact that Oregon law remains unchanged, we are already seeing the harmful impact these attacks can have on our community. They hurt families and create uncertainty for healthcare professionals across the state, forcing them to question whether they can continue provide the continuity of care their patients need.”

“We are vigorously exploring all legal options to challenge any policies or actions that hinder access to the care Oregonians need and their rights to make their own medical decisions,” Rayfield said. “We want to ensure that our healthcare providers in Oregon can continue to offer care based on medical necessity and patient well-being, not political interference.”

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics both support gender affirming care services for minors. They are great kids who face enormous struggles. Numbers from the National Institutes of Health show 82% of trans individuals have reported thinking about committing suicide and 40% attempted suicide.

