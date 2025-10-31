ODOJ Files Motion to Revoke Release of Melissa Fireside – Believes She has Fled Country

ODOJ has information that former Clackamas County commissioner may have fled the country with her son

The Oregon Department of Justice has filed a motion to revoke the conditional release of Melissa Fireside after receiving information indicating that she is no longer residing at her listed address in Lexington, Oregon.

The Department has provided information to the Clackamas County Circuit Court suggesting that Fireside may have fled the country. It is also believed that she took her nine-year-old son with her. While the child is not believed to be in danger, ensuring his safety remains the State’s highest priority.

“Our top concern right now is the safety and well-being of this child,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “We are working closely with law enforcement partners here and at the federal level to locate Ms. Fireside and ensure she is held accountable under Oregon law. No one should be able to evade justice by crossing a border.”

State investigators are actively working to determine Fireside’s whereabouts. Once located, every effort will be made to bring her into custody. If Fireside is confirmed to be outside the United States, the extradition process may present additional challenges depending on the country involved. Oregon investigators are already coordinating with federal partners to assist in this effort.

Fireside was arraigned in March 2025 on multiple felony charges, including Aggravated Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Computer Crime, and Forgery in the First Degree. She was released under a conditional release agreement requiring her to remain in Oregon unless granted court permission to leave. Her jury trial was scheduled to begin on December 2, 2025.

If you have information on Fireside’s whereabouts, please contact the Oregon Department of Justice Criminal Division at (503) 378-6347.