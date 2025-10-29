AG Rayfield Announces Oregon Priorities Tour

Today, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced plans for a new town hall series to connect with Oregonians in communities across the state about the issues that matter most. The “Oregon Priorities Tour” will launch in November and build on the success of his previous town halls. At these town halls, community members will be invited to share the priorities that matter most – keeping communities safe, protecting working families, consumers, and seniors, defending Oregon’s values, and more – so Oregon DOJ can shape legal strategies that best protect the state’s interests.

“Keeping Oregon safe, fair, and forward-looking means listening to Oregonians in every corner of the state,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “That’s our goal with the Oregon Priorities Tour – especially as the federal government steps back or tries to dismantle the very agencies meant to protect people. States like ours have to pick up the slack. We are hearing from people who know our communities best and turning those conversations into action.”

The Oregon Priorities town halls will feature Attorney General Rayfield alongside key state and national leaders at each location, creating opportunities for direct engagement with communities across Oregon.

Upcoming Oregon Priorities Town Halls:

Corvallis Town Hall with Senator Sara Gelser Blouin and Representative Sarah Finger McDonald: Wednesday, November 12 at 6pm; Linn-Benton Community College, Corvallis Campus, Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave. RSVP here. »

Wednesday, November 12 at 6pm; Linn-Benton Community College, Corvallis Campus, Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave. RSVP here. » Lake Oswego Town Hall with Senate President Rob Wagner: Wednesday, December 17 at 6pm. Location to be announced. RSVP here. »

Additional Oregon Priorities town halls across the state will continue throughout the winter and spring, with dates and locations to be announced.