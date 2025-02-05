King County pharmacist credential suspended on charges of sexual misconduct

Sharon.Moysiuk…

February 5, 2025 - 2:36pm

February 5, 2025 - 2:34pmNews Category disciplinary-actions

For immediate release: February 5, 2025 (25-017)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of King County pharmacist David S.C. Chor (PH61323677) pending further legal action.

Chor was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a class B felony, in King County Superior Court.

Chor cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credential are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.