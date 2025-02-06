BIG TECHS SHOWCASES EAST TEXAS INDUSTRIES

Career & Technical Education Month highlights the vital role of hands-on learning in preparing the next generation for high-demand industries.

Annual public tours provide career support for area residents

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The industries that power East Texas are opening their doors this month, welcoming the public to see the critical goods and services crafted here for world markets.Part of Career and Technical Education Month, the Big Techs East Texas Industry Tours and Job Fair returns Saturday, Feb. 22, offering a free day of extensive behind-the-scenes tours, job readiness resources, and hands-on activities in Longview and Kilgore.Guests of all ages are welcome to get an up-close look as cutting-edge local manufacturers create everything from critical components for fighter jets to the world’s largest front-end loader. Whether preparing for a job search, curious about how things are made, or just looking for a fun and educational experience, this event has something for everyone — including the Little Big Techs Showcase, packed with interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages.Event Details:● Industry Tours: Starting at 8:30 am, attendees begin tours of the following facilities: AAON, Closure Systems International, Eastman Chemical, East Texas Regional Airport, Genpak, Holt CAT Machine Division, Holt CAT Power Systems, INVISTA, Kilgore College Manufacturing and Industrial Technology, Komatsu Mining, LeTourneau University Engineering, Merritt Preferred Components , Orgill, STEMCO, Westlake Chemical.Industry tours are free, but registration is required. Each tour is approximately one hour, with most tour times at 8:30 am, 10 am, 1 pm, and 2:30 pm.● Job Fair: Workforce Solutions East Texas and their Mobile Unit will be at the Gregg County Historical Museum to provide interview prep, resume writing, and job application support.● Little Big Techs Showcase: From 10 am, downtown Longview will host hands-on activities to engage participants in fun science and technology exhibits and games.The event is free, but registration is required. For more details and to register, please visit the event listing: https://tinyurl.com/BigTechs2025

