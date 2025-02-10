Rye Consulting Group Announces U.S. Partnership with KIVO BPO, Led by CEO Jose Aguero

Rye Consulting Group, LLC Kivo BPO logo

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye Consulting Group (RCG), a leading management consulting firm, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with KIVO BPO , a premier nearshore outsourcing provider operating primarily out of Guatemala. KIVO BPO’s CEO, Jose Aguero, has extensive industry expertise, propelling the company to become a top choice for organizations looking to streamline non-core functions and drive sustainable growth.Combining Strengths for Greater ImpactThis partnership between Rye Consulting Group and Kivo BPO brings together two areas of excellence:• Strategic Advisory & Process Optimization: RCG leverages its management consulting expertise to advise clients on critical business improvements, ensuring operational efficiency and ROI maximization.• Premium Nearshore Outsourcing Services: KIVO BPO delivers cost-effective, bilingual outsourcing solutions from Guatemala, covering customer support, back-office operations, and more.Capitalizing on Guatemala’s Nearshore AdvantagesKIVO BPO’s presence in Guatemala offers significant benefits for U.S. companies seeking quality and affordability:• Geographic Proximity & Similar Time Zones: Facilitates real-time communication and simplified travel connections.• Well-Educated, Bilingual Workforce: Supports seamless, high-quality service in English and Spanish.• Cost-Effective Solutions: Enables clients to lower expenses without compromising on performance.Leadership Insight“We’re excited to formalize our relationship with Rye Consulting Group,” said Jose Aguero, CEO of KIVO BPO. “Our mission is to combine premium nearshore outsourcing services with cutting-edge consulting to help businesses operate at peak efficiency and gain a competitive edge in their industries.” Eddie Bugniazet of Rye Consulting Group added “KIVO BPO’s proven track record and talented leadership under Jose Aguero will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients. By combining strategic insight with top-tier execution, we’re confident we can deliver remarkable value and drive sustained growth.”About Rye Consultant GroupRye Consulting Group is a leading management consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, process improvement, and business transformation. With a commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions, Rye Consulting Group helps clients across various industries achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence.For more information about Rye Consulting Group, LLC:Email: eddie@ryeconsultinggroup.comConnect with Eddie Bugniazet on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-bugniazet-97812345/ Follow Rye Consulting Group, LLC on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rye-consulting-group-llc/?viewAsMember=true Visit the website: www.ryeconsultinggroup.com About KIVO BPOKivo BPO is dedicated to helping international companies reduce overhead and enhance operational efficiency with customized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. Its approach is built on four core pillars:• Efficiency Boost: On average, we help clients increase their operational efficiency by 42%.• Cultural Integration: We seamlessly integrate into your company’s culture, becoming a true extension of your team.• Continuous Improvement: We focus on ongoing optimization, tracking progress through KPIs and OKRs to ensure measurable results.• Disaster Recovery: Our robust disaster recovery strategies ensure business continuity, no matter the challenge.Kivo BPO recognizes that each business is unique. It offers bespoke outsourcing solutions tailored to meet specific needs. The company doesn’t just handle operations - it transforms them, helping clients reach goals and drive daily success.For more information about Kivo BPO:Email Jose Aguero: j@kivobpo.comConnect with Jose Aguero on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jose-ag%C3%BCero-rivera-70a82771/ Follow Kivo BPO on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mtckivo/ Visit the website: www.kivobpo.com

