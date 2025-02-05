House Bill 36 Printer's Number 0015

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Office of State Inspector General, further providing for definitions and for powers, purpose and duties.

