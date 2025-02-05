Submit Release
House Bill 333 Printer's Number 0432

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - An Act amending the act of June 22, 1931 (P.L.594, No.203), referred to as the Township State Highway Law, adding a route in Dauphin County and in York County.

