Galen College of Nursing Announces Dr. Tracy Ortelli as President and Chief Academic Officer

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing proudly announces that Dr. Tracy Ortelli will assume the role of President and Chief Academic Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Ortelli’s appointment marks a new chapter in the College’s commitment to excellence and growth in nursing education. As part of the transition, current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Vogt will continue overseeing Galen’s strategic vision, operational development, and innovation.In her new capacity, Dr. Ortelli will lead the academic strategy of the College, overseeing all academic programs to ensure Galen continues to provide the highest quality of education for its students. Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of nursing education at Galen. "I am thrilled to congratulate Dr. Ortelli on her appointment as President and Chief Academic Officer," said Vogt. "Her vision, dedication, and leadership will continue to drive our college’s mission forward, ensuring that Galen remains at the forefront of nursing education."Dr. Ortelli has been a key figure at Galen since joining the institution in 2008 as the first Vice President for Academic Affairs. Most recently, Dr. Ortelli served as Galen’s first Chief Academic Officer, a position she held since September 2023. Throughout her tenure and under her leadership, there have been significant accomplishments, including the establishment of unified curricula and robust assessment and evaluation practices, the launch of BSN, MSN, and DNP programs, the development and integration of Galen’s Compassionate Care Model, recognition of excellence in simulation-based learning via INACSL Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement (TM), and recognition as an NLN Center of Excellence (COE) in Nursing Education.In addition to her work at Galen, Dr. Ortelli has made significant contributions to the field of nursing education. Before joining Galen, she worked at the National League for Nursing (NLN), where she led the development of the Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) credential. Dr. Ortelli is a well-regarded leader and has presented at national conferences, authored publications in peer-reviewed journals, and co-authored The Scope of Practice for Academic Nurse Educators (NLN, 2005). She is a past president of the New Jersey League for Nursing and is the Coordinator for the Nursing Resource Column in the American Journal of Nursing. Her significant contributions to the profession have resulted in her being inducted as an Academic Nurse Educator Fellow (ANEF), and Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN).Dr. Ortelli holds a Ph.D in Nursing from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Ohio State University.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers doctoral, master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 17,000 students at its 22 enrolling campuses across 12 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.

