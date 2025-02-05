Statement from Governor Hochul on Homicide Ruling

“The murder of Robert Brooks was horrific, shocking all New Yorkers to our very core. Now that the Onondaga County Medical Examiner has ruled Mr. Brooks’ death was a homicide, I believe the legal process must quickly move forward with criminal charges being filed and arrests being made. Those responsible for Mr. Brooks’ death must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and I recognize the need to build an airtight prosecution to ensure those individuals are brought to justice. This reprehensible act of violence demands the full force of our justice system — the family of Mr. Brooks deserves no further delays.”

