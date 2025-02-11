Global campaign contest launched to design social media warning labels to highlight harms to youth

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of organizations focused on making social media safer for youth has announced the launch of the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign contest, a global initiative designed to raise awareness of the dangers youth face on unregulated social media platforms.The campaign is launched with the following partners, and new partners will be added in the coming days:• Design it For Us• Mothers Against Media Addiction• American Youth Association• Young People’s Alliance• Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation• Matthew E. Minor Awareness Foundation• Unite for Safe Social Media• SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education• David’s Legacy• Promise2Live• Paving the Way Foundation• Talk More. Tech Less. The KiDS Campaign invites people from around the world to submit creative warning label concepts addressing online harms.The campaign highlights critical issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, sex trafficking, the sale of illegal drugs, negative impacts on mental health, and increases in suicidal ideation and suicide.The campaign officially launches on Thursday, February 13 , and submissions can be made at http://www.keepitdigitallysafe.org With the slogan “Every click has a cost. Label the risk,” the contest encourages submissions that creatively convey the risks youth face online. Submissions can take various forms, including artwork, slogans, videos, and other media.Participants can compete individually or in teams of up to five members. Three prizes will be awarded to winning submissions:• 1st Place: $5,000 scholarship• 2nd Place: $3,000 scholarship• 3rd Place: $2,000 scholarshipEntries must be submitted by 8 a.m. CST on Friday, April 18, 2025, at http://www.keepitdigitallysafe.org What coalition members are saying:“Young people intuitively know the harms they face on social media better than anyone else, so this is the perfect initiative for us to follow their lead when it comes to designing warning labels and enacting safeguards for their peers and future generations that they were not afforded. I am excited for not only the awareness this campaign will bring but also the needed change it will inspire on these platforms."- Ava Smithing, Advocacy and Operations Director, Young People’s Alliance, https://www.youngpeoplesalliance.org/ "As a youth-led coalition advocating for safer online platforms and social media, Design It For Us shares SAVE’s dedication to raising awareness regarding the dangers of the current state of social media. While many statistics prove the current harms of social media, we, as young people, unfortunately, are too familiar with personal stories of people being harmed by these new technologies. Through the KIDS: Keep It Digitally Safe contest, we hope that the dangers of social media, like the dangers of tobacco or alcohol, become more widely acknowledged, and we hope to see many creative submissions!”- Nathan Ko, Organizing Facilitator, Design It For Us, https://designitforus.org/ “Our society is built to protect our kids from a myriad of dangers. That’s why we require them to go to school, that’s why we have age requirements to drive, and that’s why laws apply differently to minors. But when it comes to social media, we leave our kids vulnerable to these platforms’ carefully curated storms of hate. Movements like the KiDS social media warning labels campaign help educate young Americans and their parents about the danger of social media and how to protect themselves. The American Youth Association is committed to working with the countless legislators, advocates, and parents fighting to protect every young American from the horrors of social media.”- Tyler Ly, Chief Operating Officer, American Youth Association https://www.aya-us.com/ “Social media has contributed to an “emergency” mental health crisis among our youth. We think the KiDS Campaign is a fantastic initiative to get youth involved and help raise awareness of the dangers of social media. It is also a great way to get insight into how youth see the risks of social media on them and their community and for them to use their wonderful creativity and talent to help make a positive change for online safety."- Todd & Mia Minor, Founders, Matthew E. Minor Awareness Foundation, survivor parents, online safety advocates, https://www.matthewminorfoundation.org/ "As a parent who lost a child to suicide after months of relentless and threatening cyberbullying that followed a yearlong addiction to social media and online gaming, I believe that warning labels are an important tool in the toolbox to raise awareness about the serious mental health outcomes associated with overuse. Much like the tobacco warning labels, social media warning labels have the potential to encourage young people to reduce their time online which will increase physical activity and sleep which are proven to support mental health."- Maurine Molak, Co-Founder, David's Legacy, https://www.davidslegacy.org/ “Life is priceless, yet every click has a steep, verifiable price tag for our children. Unite for Safe Social Media is happy to support this innovative, youth-oriented campaign.”- Christine Vineis, CEO & Founder, Unite for Safe Social Media, https://uniteforsafesocialmedia.com/ “Social media has become a breeding ground for harmful content and predatory practices that disproportionately affect young people. This contest is not only about raising awareness but also about pushing for real, systemic change through legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and state-based age-appropriate design code bills. Warning labels are a powerful tool to educate users, but they must be part of a broader strategy to protect young people from the dangers they face online.”- Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, https://www.save.org/ “MAMA is proud to support the KIDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign Contest. Big Tech relentlessly targets young people, and warning labels will help give kids the facts and tools they need to understand the threats they face online in a creative and impactful way. Kids using creative expression to warn their peers about the dangers of social media is exactly the kind of culture-forward problem solving that we need.”- Julie Scelfo, founder and Executive Director, Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA), https://www.joinmama.org/ “When we meet with families affected by suicide, we often hear about the impact of social media on children’s mental health. While social media can foster supportive communities, research indicates it can also negatively affect young people. Excessive use of social media among children and teenagers — particularly the cyberbullying of young girls — is associated with higher rates of depression and can contribute to negative body image, sometimes leading to suicidal thoughts. We appreciate national leadership and advocacy efforts to promote online safety and protect the mental well-being of our youth.”- Tony Coder, Executive Director, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, https://www.ohiospf.org/ "As a mother who nearly lost a child to suicide, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of social media on youth mental health. The endless pressure, cyberbullying, and harmful content create a dangerous environment that too many young people struggle to navigate. At Promise2Live, we are committed to breaking the silence and taking real action to protect our kids. That’s why we are proud to collaborate on the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe campaign—because every click has a cost, and the price of inaction is far too high. Together, we can raise awareness, demand accountability, and create a safer digital world for future generations."- Brandy Vega, Founder of Promise2Live, www.Promise2Live.org/ “For over a decade Talk More. Tech Less. has worked with victims of online harms as well as educated communities on the prevention of these harms. We support the KiDS Campaign because every day we see the devastating short and long-term impact on the lives of victims. This campaign will help bring awareness about how social media is a health-harming product as well as promote real change through online safety legislation.”- Dawn Wible, Founder, Talk More. Tech Less., https://www.talkmoretechless.com/ “There are currently no legislative safeguards protecting children in the world of online gaming and social media, leaving them vulnerable to online predators who can entice a child as young as 10 to 13 to share a photo in just 17 minutes. Without warning labels or protective barriers, many kids don’t understand the risks, leading to devastating consequences. Paving the Way Foundation empowers middle and high school students by educating them on these dangers and equipping them with the knowledge to act if exploited. Through the KIDS campaign, we can amplify young voices and give them the tools to help shape a safer digital future.”- Jan Edwards, Founder & President, Paving the Way Foundation, https://www.pavingthewayfoundation.org/ Broad Support for Youth Online Safety:Support for stronger online safety protections transcends political and ideological boundaries. Leaders such as Donald Trump, Jr., Elon Musk, and Linda Yaccarino have joined bipartisan efforts led by Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn in advocating for legislative solutions like KOSA, Stop the Scroll, and emerging social media warning label legislation.The campaign aims to elevate public awareness about the pervasive risks of social media, particularly regarding youth exploitation and mental health. While warning labels play a role in driving awareness, the coalition emphasizes that these efforts must work in tandem with comprehensive legislative solutions to hold social media platforms accountable and ensure youth safety is prioritized.About the coalition:The coalition unites nonprofit organizations committed to creating safer online environments for youth. Through education, public awareness, and support for legislative action, the coalition seeks to prevent online harm, advocate for accountability, and promote healthier digital spaces.

