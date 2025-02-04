Discover how VA empowers physicians with meaningful careers

This National Women Physicians Day, discover how VA is transforming health care through the leadership of inspiring physicians.

From pioneering leaders like Dr. Margaret Craighill to today’s innovators, physicians at VA are reshaping Veteran care while enjoying benefits that support their own well-being.

Just ask Dr. Nisha Mehta, who found the perfect life/work balance. Seeking meaningful impact? Listen to Dr. Engy Habashy, whose experience as both a Navy corpsman and VA physician shows how serving Veterans becomes a fulfilling mission.

With over 600,000 women Veterans choosing VA for their health care needs, this expertise isn’t just valued—it’s vital. VA offers what many health care settings can’t: exceptional life/work balance, comprehensive benefits and a supportive community.

Visit VA Careers and read about those who have transformed their medical expertise into a mission that matters. Because at VA, you’re not just practicing medicine—you’re changing lives.