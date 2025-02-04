Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,206 in the last 365 days.

Discover how VA empowers physicians with meaningful careers

This National Women Physicians Day, discover how VA is transforming health care through the leadership of inspiring physicians.

From pioneering leaders like Dr. Margaret Craighill to today’s innovators, physicians at VA are reshaping Veteran care while enjoying benefits that support their own well-being.

Just ask Dr. Nisha Mehta, who found the perfect life/work balance. Seeking meaningful impact? Listen to Dr. Engy Habashy, whose experience as both a Navy corpsman and VA physician shows how serving Veterans becomes a fulfilling mission.

With over 600,000 women Veterans choosing VA for their health care needs, this expertise isn’t just valued—it’s vital. VA offers what many health care settings can’t: exceptional life/work balance, comprehensive benefits and a supportive community.

Visit VA Careers and read about those who have transformed their medical expertise into a mission that matters. Because at VA, you’re not just practicing medicine—you’re changing lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Discover how VA empowers physicians with meaningful careers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more