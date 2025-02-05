Access personalized career planning and guidance

The Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG) program is a critical VA benefit that provides Veterans with no-cost career counseling, assessment, education planning and guidance resources unique to their circumstances.

PCPG provides transitioning service members, Veterans and eligible beneficiaries with tailored education and career services, including resume writing, interview skills help and referrals to VA and community resources unique to the participant’s career and education goals.

Beneficiaries can expect a detailed skills assessment identifying career and/or educational development areas. Each Veteran will receive a detailed action plan to achieve their personal goals. PCPG is also easy to access. Users can apply at VA.gov.

Participants can receive services in person or via tele-counseling with counselors nationwide. In addition, the PCPG program provides trained and credentialed counselors to expand VA support.

Veterans and eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to use the benefit as many times as needed during their eligibility period.

PCPG represents just one part of a full suite of holistic VA education and career benefits available for transitioning service members, Veterans and eligible dependents.

Access all the details about PCPG.