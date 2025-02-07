The Earth Day Women’s Summit Debuts at EarthX 2025 to Elevate Women’s Perspectives & Drive Solutions for Climate Change

Electric Ladies Podcast and Global Green announce the debut of The Earth Day Women’s Summit at the renowned EarthX2025 event to elevate women's perspectives and creative solutions for addressing climate change that grow the economy and improve our quality of life. Participants will have a rare opportunity to workshop climate crisis challenges and network with experts committed to addressing the climate crisis including (left to right) Danielle Azoulay; Kristin Wyatt, Sherri Goodman, Joan Michelson, Inna Modja, and William Bridge. The Earth Day Women’s Summit is part of EarthX’s 10th Annual Congress of Conferences and will be held on April 22, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

– Presented by Climate Thought Leaders Electric Ladies Podcast and Global Green –

The Earth Day Women’s Summit is a platform to highlight women’s perspectives and solutions to address the climate crisis that grow economies, protect communities, and improve the quality of our lives.” — Joan Michelson, host of Electric Ladies Podcast

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric Ladies Podcast and Global Green today announced the debut of The Earth Day Women’s Summit at the renowned EarthX2025 event to elevate women's perspectives and creative solutions for addressing climate change that grow the economy and improve our quality of life. The Earth Day Women’s Summit is part of EarthX ’s 10th Annual Congress of Conferences and will be held on April 22, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas.“Women represent a $32 trillion market, make 85% of consumer purchasing decisions, represent over 50% of the population – and bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Importantly, women and girls also bear the brunt of the effects of climate change. Yet, women comprise a fraction of corporate leaders and investment, which does not make good business sense,” said Joan Michelson, host of Electric Ladies Podcast and co-executive producer and emcee of The Earth Day Women’s Summit. “The Earth Day Women’s Summit provides a platform to highlight women’s unique and necessary perspectives and solutions to address the climate crisis that grow economies, protect communities, and improve the quality of our lives.”The Earth Day Women’s Summit is a collaboration between EarthX, Electric Ladies Podcast and Global Green, who collectively reach millions of consumers, influentials, leaders and communities worldwide. It is produced by Joan Michelson, CEO of Green Connections Media and host of Electric Ladies Podcast, a leading voice and community of women in climate, energy, sustainability and ESG, and William Bridge, CEO of Global Green, an international environmental non-profit founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Michelson also writes for Forbes as a contributor and appears in other media.“Women’s inclusion at the leadership level has led to improved outcomes for not only themselves, but their communities, the economy, society, and for climate action,” said William Bridge, CEO of Global Green and co-executive producer of this Summit. “Participants will have a rare opportunity to workshop climate crisis challenges and network with experts to build solutions that make our communities brighter, more resilient, economically robust and culturally vibrant.”The Earth Day Women’s Summit will feature top women’s voices from the halls of business, government, civil society and media who are committed to addressing the climate crisis in ways that serve all socioeconomic levels, drawing from the influential and extensive networks of Electric Ladies Podcast and Global Green. Key speakers include the following:• A keynote fireside chat with renowned defense and security expert, Sherri Goodman, former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Environmental Security and author of “Threat Multiplier: Climate Change, Military Leadership and Global Security.”• Danielle Azoulay, former Vice President of CSR and Sustainability for L’Oréal USA, former Vice President, Head of ESG for Bed, Bath & Beyond and Founder of The CSO Shop, will speak on a panel addressing the critical role of business in addressing the climate crisis.• Inna Modja, UNCCD Goodwill Ambassador, and gender and climate advocate, will speak on a panel about finding creative new ways to communicate about climate and integrating it into the culture.• Kristina Wyatt, Chief Sustainability Officer & Deputy General Counsel at Persefoni, who led the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) task force developing the Climate Risk Disclosure Rules will speak on a panel about mobilizing climate finance.Other panel discussions will cover new models to best support climate resilience solutions, as well as climate and the food supply.Unique to this Women’s Summit, there will be a hands-on opportunity for attendees to brainstorm practical but innovative solutions to specific climate-related issues in small-group Solution Circles. Attendees will also see a special screening of the trailer of an imaginative film on carbon voiced by one of the stars of “Succession.”“Over the past decade, EarthX has convened a diverse group of leaders across industries and political perspectives to focus on pragmatic solutions to environmental and sustainability challenges. Joining forces with Joan and William to partner on The Earth Day Women’s Summit strengthens this mission by inviting women leaders, activists and innovators around the world,” said EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow.For more information and to register for The Earth Day Women’s Summit, please visit www.earthx.org , and enter the code “EDWS” at registration. To partner, sponsor or participate in The Earth Day Women’s Summit, please reach out to the media contacts included below. To connect on social media, follow @joanmichelson and @globalgreen and engage using the hashtag #EarthDayWomensSummit.About Electric Ladies PodcastElectric Ladies Podcast is one of the top 2.5% of podcasts with over 450 interviews with high-level women leaders and innovators in business, government, nonprofits, media and the arts who are focused on climate, energy and sustainability. It reaches millions of eco-conscious, values-focused women consumers and professionals across the globe. Electric Ladies Podcast is the flagship property of Green Connections Media, a media and consulting firm focused on creating a clean energy economy in which women have economic parity, based in the Washington, DC area.About Global Green USA Global Green is a global nonprofit founded in 1994 by President Gorbachev and Diane Meyer Simon as Green Cross International in the U.S. With offices nationwide, Global Green is a national leader in advancing smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect our planet. It creates sustainable urban environments and combat global warming with communities and provides innovative techniques, community level technical assistance, targeted education and outreach, and policy development. GG is dedicated to helping communities build resilience and adapt to the growing climate crisis, and is based in Los Angeles, California.About Earthx2025EarthX is an environmental nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the global community to create a sustainable world for all living things and a better, cleaner, healthier world for future generations. EarthX was founded in 2010 as Earth Day Dallas by Trammell S. Crow in an effort to increase environmental awareness in the local community. EarthX includes media, education, advocacy and events.###Media Contacts:Joan MichelsonElectric Ladies Podcastjoan@greenconnectionsradio.com

