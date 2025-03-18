Bipartisan Voices Bridge Divide To Drive Climate Solutions At The Earth Day Women's Summit

Female trailblazers from business, government and civil society will highlight women’s perspectives and creative solutions to the climate crisis at The Earth Day Women's Summit.

Women Convene In Dallas On April 22, 2025 In An Unprecedented Bipartisan Effort To Shape Business and Culture-led Solutions To The Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commemorating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, The Earth Day Women’s Summit has unveiled a new lineup of leaders set to drive critical conversations and shape creative climate solutions at this year’s event. Taking place at Earthx2025 in Dallas, Texas, the Summit will focus on bipartisan approaches to climate action for every community, company and city.The Earth Day Women’s Summit seeks to achieve two key objectives by bringing together women leaders with decades of collective experience in advancing climate solutions across various sectors. The first objective is to tap into the unique ingenuity of women to develop creative climate solutions. The second is, to shift the narrative around climate by creating common ground for bipartisan, even nonpartisan, conversations.“This is a crucial time for this Summit, because the planet continues to warm and extreme weather events continue to happen at the same time that political and cultural polarization are threatening the momentum to mitigatethem. It’s time to find new ways to talk about the urgency and dangers of the climate crisis, as well as to identify new financial, investing and business models to accelerate action. At The Earth Day Women’s Summit, we will identify strategies and solutions that present real, tangible actions people can work together on – regardless of who you voted for,” said Joan Michelson, host of Electric Ladies Podcast and Executive Producer and Emcee of the Summit.By convening a powerful network of women from the halls of business, government, civil society and media, the Summit aims to ensure that climate solutions are viable and serve everyone they affect . Speakers include Executive Director of Earth Charter International and member of UNESCO Expert Reference Group for the Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (DESD) Mirian Vilela; President of Microgrid North America at Schneider Electric Jana Gerber; Director of Content at RepublicEn.org and author on climate policy Chelsea Henderson; Co-Founder of Beyond The Billion Shelly Porges; Chief Science Officer at LanzaTech Dr. Zara Summers; CEO of CottonConnect Alison Ward; UNCCD Goodwill Ambassador Inna Modja, actor and environmental activist Rachelle Begley, and content creator Hayden Begley, among many others.A key highlight is the identification of innovative and actionable bipartisan solutions spanning issues including what businesses can do, national and globel security, investing and financial models, engaging and motivating the public, and the food and fashion connection. Following the Summit, these solutions will be translated into real-world impact through:(a) Community climate resilience efforts led by Global Green USA, which partners with local communities across the U.S. to rebuild after disasters, and Electric Ladies Podcast;(b) Corporate climate solutions amplified by Electric Ladies Podcast, a leading voice and community of women in climate, energy, sustainability; and(c) Public awareness initiatives to engage states, cities and communities in climate action.“The recent wildfires and climate-driven disasters are clear evidence that people across America are experiencing the impacts of climate change firsthand. At Global Green, we are dedicated to supporting community rebuilding efforts, but true resilience requires more than just recovery- it demands proactive, bipartisan action to better protect our homes, families, and frontline communities,” said William Bridge, CEO of Global Green USA and Executive Producer of the Summit.For more information and to register for The Earth Day Women’s Summit, please visit www.earthx.org , and enter the code “EDWS” at registration. To partner, sponsor or participate in The Earth Day Women’s Summit, please reach out to the media contacts included below. To connect on social media, follow @joanmichelson and @globalgreen and engage using the hashtag #EarthDayWomensSummit.###LIST OF SPEAKERSKeynote Fireside Chat on Climate Securityo Mirian Vilela, Executive Director of the Earth Charter International Secretariat and the Center for Education for Sustainable Development; Member, UNESCO Expert Reference Group for the Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (DESD)o Sherri Goodman, former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Environmental Security and author of “Threat Multiplier: Climate Change, Military Leadership and Global Security.”The Role of Businesses in Addressing the Climate Crisiso Danielle Azoulay, former Vice President of CSR and Sustainability, L’Oréal USA; former Vice President, Head of ESG, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Founder, The CSO Shopo Jana Gerber, President, Schneider Electric Microgrid North Americao Rosie Austin, Principal - Project Program Manager, Environmental Sustainability, AT&TMobilizing Climate Financeo Chelsea Henderson, Director of Content at RepublicEn.org; Author of “Glacial: The Inside Story of Climate Politics”o Inna Modja, UNCCD Goodwill Ambassador; Co-Founder, CODE GREENo Rachelle Begley, Actor, Environmentalisto Hayden Begley, Content CreatorEngaging the Public: Communicating & Integrating Climate Messaging into Cultureo Chelsea Henderson, Director of Content at RepublicEn.org; Author of “Glacial: The Inside Story of Climate Politics”o Inna Modja, UNCCD Goodwill Ambassador; Co-Founder, CODE GREENo Rachelle Begley, Actor, Environmentalisto Hayden Begley, Content CreatorFood & Agriculture for a Changing Worldo Alison Ward, CEO, CottonConnecto Robin Currey, Associate Provost & Dean of Academic Affairs, Sustainable Food Systems, Luther Collegeo Zara Summers, Chief Science Officer, LanzaTech

