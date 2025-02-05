2025 American Advertising Awards Opens

Photo caption: Inland Empire Health Plan’s in-house team won 10 ADDYs in 2024. Carl M. Dameron is six years in remission from cancer thanks to IEHP, LaSalle Medical Associates, and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Landon, Awards Chair of the Inland Empire American Advertising Federation (AAF-IE), announced the 2025 competition is now open for entries. “This prestigious competition recognizes and celebrates the best work from advertising professionals and students in the Inland Empire region,” says Landon.“With over 200 categories in the Professional Division that include all facets of advertising, along with 50 categories for emerging talent in the Student Division,” says Landon, “ad agencies, freelance creatives, up-and-coming students, and in-house advertising or marketing departments all have an opportunity to have their work earn national recognition.”The AAF has 15 multi-state districts, nearly 200 local chapters, and over 40,000 members. The awards competition attracts over 30,000 entries annually, and entering work to the AAF–IE contest is the first step in a three-tiered local-district-national progression that can end up with a national award. And AAF–IE entries have been national winners!The regular entry deadline is January 24. Go to InlandEmpireAAF.com to enter. A late deadline with a late fee is January 31. Submissions must have been published or aired January 1 and December 31, 2024.Earning an ADDYsignifies your creative and strategic prowess within the competitive advertising industry. The awards bring together the industry’s top talent, fostering collaboration and opening new professional connections. Competing allows you to compare your work against the best in numerous categories.Over 200 categories are spread across various divisions, including:• Sales Promotion• Collateral Material• Direct Marketing• Out of Home• Ambient Media• Magazine Advertising• Newspaper Advertising• Online/Interactive Media• Radio• Television• Cross-Platform Integrated Campaigns• Photography• Sound• Illustration• And much more, including 50 dedicated Student Categories!Important Dates:• January 24, 2025: Entry Deadline• January 31, 2025: Late Entry Deadline (late fee may apply)• February 17, 2025: Winners Announced• March 2025: Awards Gala (Date/Time/Location TBA)• March 26, 2025: Deadline for District Competition Entry Submission• April 1, 2025: Deadline for Duplicate/Upgraded Trophy/Certificate OrdersTo enter or for more information, go to InlandEmpireAAF.com ( https://www.inlandempireaaf.com/enter ).About the Inland Empire AAFThe Inland Empire AAF is a group of advertising and graphic design professionals who work for national and regional companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. The organization brings guest speakers to lecture on advertising and design topics. It also holds the local American Advertising Awards, the industry’s largest and most representative competition in the United States. The group was founded in the late 1980s. For more information, go to InlandEmpireAAF.com ( https://www.inlandempireaaf.com/enter ).About Dameron CommunicationsDameron Communications is a diverse team of communications professionals delivering inspired advertising, including public, community, and government relations. Agency work has won awards and client accolades for more than 30 years. Uniquely, we blend unsurpassed relationships with proven advertising and public relations methods to deliver winning and measurable results. For more information, email: Info@DameronCommunications.com of Call (909) 534-9500.Media Contact:

