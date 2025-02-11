Divorce Well Knoxville Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The nationwide initiative is designed to share information about divorce process options such as the Collaborative Divorce method.

During Divorce With Respect Week®, we will tell you about your options for divorce including Litigation, Mediation and Collaborative Divorce,” — President of Divorce Well Knoxville Jo Ann Lehberger

TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Divorce Well Knoxville will offer free 30-minute consultations for anyone in the Knoxville area interested in learning about options for divorce during Divorce With Respect Week, from March 3-9, 2025. The nationwide initiative is designed to share information about divorce process options such as the Collaborative Divorce method that keeps the case out of the courtroom.“At Divorce Well Knoxville, we believe in helping couples work together to find solutions that cater to the needs of their family,” said President of Divorce Well Knoxville Jo Ann Lehberger. “During Divorce With Respect Week, we will tell you about your options for divorce including Litigation, Mediation and Collaborative Divorce and the benefits of keeping your divorce case out of court."Divorce Well Knoxville is a group of divorce professionals from the Knoxville area who have specialized training in Collaborative Divorce and are certified mediators. They include a network of attorneys, divorce coaches and divorce financial specialists committed to holistic and healthier divorce solutions. Visit https://www.divorcewellknoxville.com/ to learn more about Divorce Well Knoxville.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a Divorce Well Knoxville professional during Divorce With Respect Week. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich has grown into a national effort to educate people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.

