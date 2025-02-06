TOOTRiS Partners with Core by Biocom California to Offer Child Care Benefits to Life Science Professionals

Biocom California & TOOTRiS team up

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s leading provider of real-time Child Care Benefits, is proud to announce a new partnership with Biocom California—the state’s premier life science association representing over 1,800 members. Together, they aim to support the life science workforce by providing flexible, around-the-clock Child Care solutions that make it easier for employees to balance their professional and family responsibilities.

As the newest addition to the Core by Biocom California savings portfolio, TOOTRiS offers access to an extensive network of high-quality Child Care providers, giving parents the ability to search, vet, and enroll their little ones in licensed Child Care centers, family Child Care homes, summer camps, before-and-after school programs, emergency care, and a wide selection of other wraparound care services.

"We believe Child Care should be viewed as a retention, equity and business issue—not just a family issue,” said Tim Scott, President and CEO of Biocom California. “Biocom California is excited to partner with TOOTRiS, a groundbreaking, female-founded Child Care platform offering real-time access to high-quality Child Care in California and beyond. This partnership provides our members with exclusive discounts, empowering employers with flexible benefit solutions aligned with our mission to accelerate life science success by fostering a stronger, more inclusive workforce."

Life Science and Child Care Benefits: A Critical Competitive Edge

With an unemployment rate of just 0.6%, the life science industry is one of the most competitive sectors for attracting and retaining talent. Employee benefits that truly make a difference, like Child Care solutions, are essential for standing out. Studies show that every dollar spent on Child Care Benefits can deliver up to a 425% return on investment—a compelling reason for companies to prioritize this support. Moreover, retaining as few as 1% of eligible employees can fully offset the cost of Child Care Benefits for all eligible staff, making it both a strategic and financially sound investment*.

“At TOOTRiS, we’re committed to transforming work-life balance for parents,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Partnering with Biocom California allows us to support the life science professionals who are driving breakthroughs that impact millions of lives. Together, we’re creating solutions that benefit families, businesses, and entire communities.”

Through this partnership, Biocom California members can offer employees a flexible and accessible Child Care Benefit. By prioritizing the well-being of their workforce, Core by Biocom California is setting a new standard for employee support in the industry.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care platform, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

About Core by Biocom California

Core by Biocom California helps life science companies secure critical products and services at reduced cost while conserving their resources and meeting corporate social responsibility goals. With a portfolio of 30+ unique savings programs and representation in over 40 states, Core by Biocom California saves members over $376 million annually. Our value-added resources and support removes barriers to business and allows industry leaders to concentrate on what matters most: scientific breakthroughs and world-changing innovation.

