Collaborative Divorce Attorney Camille Milner Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce attorney Camille Milner will offer free 30-minute consultations for people or couples interested in learning about their divorce options during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce with Respect Week is March 3 -9 2025, and is a nationwide initiative created to share information about divorce and options such as Collaborative Divorce for keeping the case out of court.“I’m here to help couples or families explore options that prioritize their well-being and future,” said Milner. “The Collaborative Divorce process is about cooperation and protecting the things that matter most, like your family’s emotional health and happiness.”Camille Milner graduated from the University of Texas School of Law and is board certified in family law. The primary focus at her practice is Collaborative Divorce. To learn more about Milner and her practice go to https://milner-law.com/ Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Camille Milner during Divorce With Respect Week. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhere divorce professionals across the nation are offering free consultations to provide information on Collaborative Divorce and other divorce process options.

