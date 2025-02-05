New 'Tree Tracker' Webpage and Interactive Tool Launches

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new webpage and interactive tracking tool to help document progress toward New York State’s goal to plant 25 million trees by 2033. Hosted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and developed in cooperation with the Office of Information Technology Services, the webpage and Tree Tracker allow State agencies, organizations, private entities, and individuals to report the location and number of trees planted into the tracking tool, measuring progress in the statewide effort.

“New York is taking decisive action to protect our environment and strengthen communities’ ability to withstand severe weather,” Governor Hochul said. “Our progress toward the 25 Million Tree goal is a testament to the power of community-driven action, and the new Tree Tracker will make it easier for New Yorkers to track our progress, share updates and contribute to a healthier environment for the future.”

Trees planted in 2024 and on count toward the statewide total. Every entry records the number and location of trees planted. Entries can also include additional information such as planting date(s), tree species, and tree size. The webpage displays an interactive map of planting projects across New York State, and tallies trees planted by region, county, and municipality for visitors to track planting across the state as the initiative progresses toward the 25 million tree goal.

In addition to linking to the Tree Tracker, the 25 Million Trees webpage provides information on how to plant trees, how to care for them to aid their survival, and where to go for more technical assistance.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Working with the New Yorkers we serve, the 25 Million Tree Goal is helping to address our sustained efforts to protect communities and natural resources across the state. Every tree planted is a step toward a healthier, greener New York. The Tree Tracker will empower New Yorkers to share their stories with us as our partners in this historic effort, which will have a lasting impact on the environment.”

The Nature Conservancy's New York Executive Director Bill Ulfelder said, “The Nature Conservancy is pleased to see New York State unveil new tools to document progress towards New York's goal to plant 25 million trees by 2033. Achieving this goal would help New York meet its carbon reduction goals while protecting clean drinking water, restoring wildlife habitat, and reducing the risks of extreme heatwaves, which can be fatal in neighborhoods without trees.”

Governor Hochul launched the 25 Million Trees Initiative in her 2024 State of the State address, allocating $32 million in Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act Funds to modernize the State’s tree nursery and harness technology to track forestation efforts in New York and $15 million in the Executive Budget to support resilient reforestation projects. The Initiative is invigorating statewide tree planting efforts, sending an unmistakable market signal to private nurseries, and growing the state’s vital forest products industry. The Initiative advances the climate equity and reforestation goals outlined in New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and contributes to New York’s broader efforts to reduce the pollution contributing to climate change.

The 25 Million Trees Initiative also highlights funding opportunities for afforestation and reforestation projects in New York State. Private landowners had access to $4.5 million for projects expanding and restoring forests through the Establishing Large Forests (ELF) Grant Program, and $15 million is currently available to municipalities, not-for-profits, and State agencies to create forested natural areas servicing urban communities through the Community Reforestation (CoRe) Grant Program until March, 12, 2025.

New York’s 25 Million Trees Initiative also contributes in part to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers’ call for planting 250 million trees around the Great Lakes region by 2033.