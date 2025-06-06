“Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” Set for Saturday, June 14

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 14 this year with events happening at more than 20 locations across New York State as part of the Governor's initiative to “Get Offline, Get Outside,” and to ensure inclusivity of access to state public lands. The events bring people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy activities.

“Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is an opportunity for every New Yorker to visit our world-renowned state parks and public lands, and gather with family and friends while learning something new,” Governor Hochul said. “My Administration has prioritized accessibility and our state parks and lands are here for all New Yorkers to enjoy, no matter their background or abilities. Everyone is welcome.”

This year’s event is hosted by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration (Parks), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), the Department of Veterans' Services (DVS), the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

At 23 locations across the state, participants will be encouraged to discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, paddling, camping demonstrations, and more. Each event will highlight ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably. All locations will offer a selection of accessible activities, and use of adaptive equipment and demonstrations will be provided at many sites, including trail and beach mobility aids, archery assist stands, arm supports for fishing, and more. Certain sites will also feature sample assistive technology device loans from New York’s regional Technology-Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities (TRAID) centers.

New York's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Most “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” celebrations will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a few exceptions. Exact times and locations are available on the Parks and DEC websites.

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “As New York's Chief Disability Officer, I am proud we are co-sponsoring ‘Get Outdoors and Get Together’ day since our office was created in 2022. We thoroughly enjoy both co-sponsoring this event, but more importantly, participating in the event, which has consistently demonstrated the beauty that our parks have to offer and the accessibility that we strive to provide each and every day. We know how important the outdoors is to all New Yorkers, including those with disabilities, in the quest to spend as much time outside as possible to benefit both our physical and mental health.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC is thrilled to once again host ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ events across the state in partnership with our sister State agencies. We remain committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive outdoor experience for New Yorkers of all ages, abilities, identities, and lived experiences. New York’s public lands are for everyone and we invite all New Yorkers to join us to celebrate the outdoors and try something new, safely and responsibly.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “This event is important to our agency, especially considering that as little as fifty years ago, many people with developmental disabilities lived in institutions and were denied the same opportunities to enjoy the outdoors as everyone else. When we see people with and without disabilities enjoying the great outdoors together, we’re reminded that true inclusion goes beyond integration. I encourage everyone to come out for Get Outdoors & Get Together Day and see what it is all about.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day highlights New York’s amazing public lands and recreational opportunities that are accessible for everyone to enjoy. Parks are natural gathering places where everyone can connect with nature and build memories, and New York State is committed to ensuring that all people of all abilities feel welcome and can experience the joy of the outdoors together. We are excited to once again partner with other state agencies to make this event possible and continue connecting more people to the outdoors.”

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is a beautiful reminder that connection and community can be found in enjoying the scenic beauty of New York’s great outdoors. For Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, this inclusive event offers a powerful way to recharge, reconnect, and feel truly welcomed in every corner of our state.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Being outdoors and connecting with nature can have a powerful and positive impact on our mental health. As New Yorkers, we are very fortunate to have a beautiful park system that is both accessible and expansive — from nearby our cities and through the rural areas of upstate. As a proud partner of Get Outdoors and Get Together Day this year, we encourage all New Yorkers to explore the parks in their community and elsewhere throughout our state.”

New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs Acting Executive Director Maria Lisi-Murray said, “Our job at the Justice Center is to protect the health, safety, and dignity of individuals with special needs in New York State and that includes promoting programs like TRAID. Funded through federal grants, TRAID is administered through the Justice Center and offers assistive technology device loans to any New Yorker, free of charge. Our regional TRAID centers across NY will be demonstrating some of these technologies at various Get Outdoors & Get Together Day sites. We are honored to serve as a sponsor for this year’s events and to help all individuals experience the great outdoors.”

State Senator José Serrano said, “As the Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I am a firm believer that time spent outdoors in our green spaces is critical for our health and well-being. New York's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get outside and engage in recreational activities. My sincere thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, Parks, DEC and all the partner state agencies for organizing this annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun in our communities.”

2025 DEC-led Programs:

Activities at DEC facilities may include the following:

Camping 101: Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip.

Birding: Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere.

Hiking: Participants can take a short hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own.

Outdoor safety: Learn the basics of being prepared and safe so all outdoor adventures are good ones.

Accessible outdoor recreation: Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands including hiking, camping, birding, fishing and boating.

Select locations will also include I Fish NY catch-and-release clinics with rods and reels available for loan, introductory paddling on the water, and introductory archery, including important safety tips.

Wheelchair-accessible features, including restrooms, as well as activities and select recreation opportunities are offered at all locations. Please contact the event coordinator directly with accommodation requests and to find out about the adaptive equipment and activities offered at each site. Details, including schedules and activity lists, can be found on the DEC's website on the “Outdoors Day” page.

2025 State Parks-led Programs:

Program and scheduling details for each location can be found by visiting parks.ny.gov. No parking fee will be charged during event times. For details about visitor amenities at each location, visit parks.ny.gov.

The New York City and Long Island events located at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Mount Loretto Unique Area, Hempstead Lake State Park, and Sunken Meadow State Park are very popular, and there is no parking available for oversized vans accommodating larger groups at these sites with the exception of Sunken Meadow State Park. If you have a bus or oversized van you need to park at any park or DEC site, please contact the facility directly to inquire about parking availability in advance of your arrival.

