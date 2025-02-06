Maxicrane Presents One Runner: The Ultimate Dana Dolly Motor Kit

DANA DOLLY MOTOR

Revolutionizing Motion Control: One Runner Motor Kit Offers Smooth, Programmable Dolly Movement with Wi-Fi and Web App Control.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxicrane announces the release of One Runner, a Motor Kit for the Dana Dolly system, designed to expand motion control capabilities for filmmakers. The system provides automated movement options, improving efficiency in production workflows.

Enhanced Motion Control for Cinematography

One Runner enables a standard Dana Dolly to perform motorized slides, repeatable motion sequences, and controlled time-lapse shots. The system is engineered to deliver smooth acceleration and deceleration, reducing inconsistencies in movement.

In ping-pong mode, One Runner can be used with the Ronin-S Active Track, enabling automated subject tracking. This integration allows for smooth and continuous movement, enhancing hands-free operation for complex cinematographic techniques.

Wireless Accessibility

The system is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and can be operated via a web app, eliminating the need for additional software downloads. Users can control settings from phones, tablets, or other smart devices, making it a flexible option for a variety of production environments.

Industry Adoption

Over the past year

One Runner has been adopted by a growing number of filmmakers and production professionals. The system has been utilized in various projects, demonstrating its applicability in different filming scenarios.



About Maxicrane

Maxicrane develops robotic motion control systems for cinematography. With expertise in engineering and film production, the company designs solutions that expand creative possibilities for filmmakers.

