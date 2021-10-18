Maxicrane Launches its Ostrich MK-2. 6 Axis Programmable Robot Camera Crane

Six axis robot camera crane

The Maxicrane Ostrich MK-2, a robotic camera crane that offers a simple solution to studio broadcasting and Cinematography.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Lake City based Maxicrane has launched The Maxicrane Ostrich MK-2, a robotic camera crane that offers a simple solution to studio broadcasting and Cinematography.

Ostrich MK-2 Robotic Crane system consists of one robotic pan & tilt head with Zoom and focus servos, one adjustable jib arm, a support base, and a touch-screen control that have been developed for daily use in broadcast studios, remote photography, film, live events and so on.

Movements that have been saved can be triggered with just one click or even automatically. New movements are created within minutes and existing ones can be modified easily.

The Ostrich MK-2 can control lens settings as well as camera position, and can be used to produce sophisticated time-lapse sequences or camera movements created through a touch screen controller.

The Ostrich MK-2 is versatile and ideal for news studios, music and sports events, film and commercial productions. Maxicrane’s new motion profiles make every camera movement smooth, programmable and repeatable, in addition to capturing precise camera tracking data.

The touchscreen controller, as a standalone single-operator console, can control the pan and tilt of both the jib and the head as well as the zoom and focus of the lens. Also, the controller offers a simple interface for storing and recalling 9 positions and programming 8 keyframes.

Finally, the company states the Ostrich Mk-2 takes only an hour to set up, and since it only weighs 110kg/243lbs, it is easy to transport as well.

Specifications/Feature

1. Simple Control Interface with 4.3 inches capacitive multi-touch screen.

2. Standard RJ-45 Ethernet port.

3. 6 Axis full Motion Control System.

4. Programmed to move on 3 dimensions.

5. Support any camera & lens up to 55Lb. maximum payload

6. Zoom and Focus servos with automatic calibration.

7. 9 Positions to record.

8. 8 Keyframes capability.

9. Time-Lapse and Real-time programs.

10. Compatible with DragonFrame software.

11. Web Interface control.

12. Precise Camera Tracking for AR and VR for work with Unity and Unreal engines.

13. 10 to 13 Ft. Arm Length.

14. Designed for precision movements with a resolution of 1,900,000 positions in 360 degrees.

For more information about Maxicrane, the Maxicrane Ostrich MK-2 or other Maxicrane products, please visit https://maxicrane.com/ or call +1-801-783-0790.

About Maxicrane

For over 25 years, Maxicrane LLC designed and manufactured video and cinematography equipment for professional and “prosumer” videographers and cinematographers in Argentina and throughout South America. In 2018, Maxicrane’s Founder and President, Hector Marchitelli, opted to relocate Maxicrane to the United States and set-up operations in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Maxicrane, Maxicrane Ostrich MK-2, and the Maxicrane logo are trademarks of Maxicrane, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

PRESS CONTACT for MAXICRANE:

PH: 801-783-0790, info@maxicrane.com

Maxicrane Ostrich MK-2