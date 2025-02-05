Submit Release
Lane Reduction Planned on Northbound Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: 
Friday, Jan. 24, 2025


Contact: 
Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025,Interstate 229 northbound will be reduced to one lane of traffic from 26th Street to Rice Street in Sioux Falls. Weather dependent, the lane reduction will be in place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The I-229 northbound reduction to one lane is for the repair of existing luminaires on the barrier wall from 18th Street to 6th Street.

The prime contractor on this $2.5 million multi-phase project is Action Systems of Sioux Falls, SD.  

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

