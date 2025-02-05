Lane Reduction Planned on Northbound Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025



Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025,Interstate 229 northbound will be reduced to one lane of traffic from 26th Street to Rice Street in Sioux Falls. Weather dependent, the lane reduction will be in place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The I-229 northbound reduction to one lane is for the repair of existing luminaires on the barrier wall from 18th Street to 6th Street.

The prime contractor on this $2.5 million multi-phase project is Action Systems of Sioux Falls, SD.

