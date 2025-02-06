Infinite CXO Launches FlexTech Division: On-Demand Executive Services for CIOs, CTOs, and CDOs

FlexTech On-Demand Fractional CTO, CIO and CDO Solutions

Infinite CXOs offers growing businesses access to our team of top-tier C-suite leaders, through fractional, interim, and project-based executive solutions.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite CXO is thrilled to announce the launch of its FlexTech Division, introducing on-demand executive services that cater to the growing needs of businesses seeking Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Data Officers (CDOs) through fractional, interim, and project-based positions.To spearhead this initiative, Infinite CXO has appointed Jason Skidmore as Executive Partner and FlexTech Lead, joined by Michael Fulton and Troy Gibson as Executive Growth Partners within the FlexTech Division. The FlexTech Division empowers companies to engage with top-tier executives who provide tailored solutions—whether fractional, part-time, project-based, or interim — designed to meet specific business objectives.This dynamic trio brings extensive experience in technology leadership and business growth to market. They have successfully launched and scaled technology-focused ventures, driving innovation within technology departments. Their recent collaboration, Tech Community Nexus, has been instrumental in supporting technology leaders through professional development and resources, enabling them to align tech strategies with business goals while fulfilling their personal career aspirations.“Through our work with Tech Community Nexus, we identified a significant interest among technology leaders for roles that bridge technology strategy and business vision in dynamic organizations,” said Fulton, former leader of the Technology Innovation team at Nationwide Insurance. “Many of these leaders are eager to leverage their expertise as on-demand executives across multiple companies to drive client success.”As a leader in the On-Demand Flexible Executive marketplace, Infinite CXO offers a consortium of C-suite executives with proven track records in scaling and transforming organizations. Skidmore, Fulton, and Gibson sought a partnership with Infinite CXO recognizing that enhanced CIO /CTO/CDO support was a natural extension of Infinite’s already robust solution portfolio . “The consultative approach of Infinite CXO aligns perfectly with our vision of providing exceptional experiences for businesses and technology leaders seeking strategic technology integration,” Gibson remarked.Skidmore added, “In my experience as a CEO, fractional executives were pivotal to our growth strategy. Their insights filled gaps in our vision and strategy that traditional consulting could not address. I am excited to offer this transformative value to other organizations through our FlexTech services. Joining forces with what Aaron Boggs and the team at Infinite CXO are building made the most sense for our long term goals collectively.”"At Infinite CXO, we recognize the evolving landscape of technology, pace of innovation and the unique challenges businesses face today. The launch of our FlexTech Division is set to redefine how businesses access and utilize executive talent.” noted Boggs “By bringing onboard seasoned professionals like Jason Skidmore, Michael Fulton, and Troy Gibson, we strengthen our commitment to providing our clients with unparalleled access to expertise that can drive their success.“About Infinite CXOInfinite CXO is a leading provider of flexible executive solutions, delivering access to a network of top-tier C-suite leaders dedicated to driving business growth and innovation. Our mission is to empower organizations with strategic, on-demand executive support that meets their unique needs.

