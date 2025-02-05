Don’t Wait! Friday is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance in Mercer County, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Friday is the last day for Mercer County residents to apply for FEMA Assistance if they had damages from the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS FRIDAY, FEB. 7, 2025.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by the flooding can cover home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Survivors can visit the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply and talk face-to-face with FEMA staff. The Mercer County recovery center location and hours are as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

An easy way to apply for FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Residents can also apply or online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app to their smartphone or tablet.

Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, is also the final deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).