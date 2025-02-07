ISSIP Welcomes 34 New Ambassadors on January 2025 Progress Call

34 New ISSIP Ambassadors Announced in Jan 2025 Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2024-2025 ISSIP President

Bringing total to 120 Current ISSIP Ambassadors to Peer Organizations, Initiatives and Conferences

We’re very much looking to an engaging 2025 led by these impressive innovation thought and action leaders,” — Deb Stokes, 2024-2025 ISSIP President

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) 2025 President Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies welcomed thirty-four (34) new ISSIP Ambassadors on the semi-annual Progress Call with ISSIP Board of Directors January 29, 2025. ISSIP’s ‘Ambassador Program,’ established in 2014, provides a channel for ISSIP members involved in other organizations or peer entities to effectively liaise and collaborate on behalf of ISSIP with those groups. In 2022 the membership association advancing service innovation of benefit to people, business and society named a lead for this important program, Christine Ouyang of IBM, who facilitates semi-annual planning sessions with the 120 current ambassadors to devise topics for ISSIP event, research and development focus.Ambassadors are empowered to leverage ISSIP programs and platform to explore topics of interest to their organizations in panel discussions or series of explorations. These Ambassador hosted events are virtual one-hour forums for discussion on topics important to an ISSIP Ambassador, who invites panelists and moderators, supported by ISSIP leadership and platform. All are recorded and available on ISSIP’s YouTube channel. 2024 examples include the three event ‘AI Impacts on Global Democracy’ led by ISSIP Ambassadors Kazuyoshi Shimada of JST and Christine Leitner of CEPA, and the Penn State/ISSIP ‘Industry Transformation Series: Engineering a 21st Century Economy,’ which treated a series of six industry sectors over the course of the year. Both series’ white papers will be published this quarter."We’re very much looking to an engaging 2025 led by these impressive innovation thought and action leaders," said Deb Stokes, 2025 ISSIP President.For more information and links to each Ambassador, and the organization with which they liaise on ISSIP's behalf, please go to ISSIP Ambassador program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.