Keep an Eye Out for Avian Pox and Other Diseases While Turkey Hunting

By Bruce Ingram

Last November, while pursuing turkeys in Botetourt County, I was able to tag an 18-pound, 2-year-old gobbler. Later when field dressing the bird, I noticed that numerous wart-like lesions covered the top of his head, and there was one each on its neck and an upper leg. Alarmed, I contacted Virginia Department of Wildlife resources (DWR) Upland Game Biologist Mike Dye by email, sending him a picture of the tom’s head.

A close-up of avian pox found on the head of the gobbler the author killed. Photo by Bruce Ingram

“Your bird most likely had avian pox,” he said. “It’s not extremely common, but it’s not something that we are overly concerned with from a population standpoint. A turkey can lead a relatively normal life with pox; but lesions can impact vision, and pox coupled with another affliction could eventually decrease a turkey’s chance for survival.”

Alexandra Lombard, wildlife health coordinator for DWR, agrees that pox infections aren’t a frequent cause of mortality, but too many warty lesions along the mouth or eyes could negatively affect feeding and vision, making a turkey less able to swallow or see predators, which could impact survival.

Most orders of birds are susceptible to pox, continued Lombard, including songbirds, raptors, and other upland species like quail and doves. Another affliction seen in some songbirds that can mimic pox is house finch eye disease. As the name implies, swelling of the eyelids is most common in house finches but can also harm gold and purple finches, grosbeaks, and several other species. This disease spreads very easily at bird feeders and Lombard recommends that homeowners clean their feeders every two weeks, unless they witness ill birds. Then feeders should be immediately removed, thoroughly cleaned, and not returned for two weeks.

Dye listed blackhead (histomoniasis), which is spread by a roundworm, and the less common lymphoproliferative disease (LPDV) or reticuloendotheliosis virus (REV) as other afflictions that turkeys contract. Blackhead symptoms include a general lack of energy, droopy posture, closed eyes, and a tucked head, plus yellow droppings.

“Turkeys do die from blackhead, but hunters and landowners don’t usually see a lot of sick turkeys, which tend to hide themselves when ill,” Dye said.

LPDV, continued Dye, has been found in relatively small rates in Virginia, but may be more widespread than testing has indicated. Surrounding states have indicated a higher prevalence than has been reported in Virginia.

“LPDV can look similar to avian pox,” Lombard said. “It can cause tumors internally, but sometimes lesions will show up on the head and neck.”

Dye added that there may be more physiologically to LDPV than what we currently understand. For example, is it impacting such things as survival and reproduction? LDPV is a relatively new disease and there are a lot of impacts that we are still learning about.

Yet another affliction of birds, and one making news right now, is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which primarily causes clinical disease in wildlife in shorebirds, raptors, and some waterfowl. Other waterfowl carry the virus without clinical symptoms and are the long-term reservoir for the disease. Last spring, for example, quite a few shorebirds died from HPAI, and in 2022, a number of black vultures perished as well, reported Lombard. Although HPAI has serious implications for the domestic poultry industry (including domestic turkeys), the disease is rarely seen in wild turkeys. Read DWR’s January 30, 2025 press release, DWR Avian Influenza Update and Guidance, for more information about bird flu.

Finally, West Nile virus (WNV) exists in the Commonwealth, and though it is not a major player in turkey mortality, according to Dye, it is considered one of the leading factors in ruffed grouse population declines. In recent years WNV has also caused mortality events of corvids such as crows and bluejays. Visual signs include weakness, seizures, tremors, and loss of coordination.

So what should hunters, birders, wildlife watchers, and others do if they spot a sick or dying bird? Dye emphasized that in terms of turkey or grouse, he’d like to hear about any mortality that we can get samples from (i.e. still intact, not scavenged and no obvious signs of trauma).

“We really want to know what is going on,” Lombard said. “For example, finding more than five dead birds in a specific geographic area in a short period of time is something that should be reported to the wildlife conflict hotline or wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov. When it comes to wildlife, the best way to help them is by creating habitat. Feeding birds can contribute to disease spreading and even can increase predation occurring at stationary bird feeders. It is illegal to feed bears and baiting and feeding deer can contribute to the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Again, the best way to help our wildlife is by planting native vegetation that offers food and cover.”

Dye added that Virginians should be aware if no-feeding zones for deer exist in their home counties. This prohibition is done, in part, to slow the spread of CWD. This prohibition against feeding includes everyone—both hunters and non-hunters.

For more information: DWR has a new safe bird feeding page that suggests best practices to help you enjoy feeding wild birds while avoiding issues that can negatively impact birds and other wildlife.