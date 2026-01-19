Andrew Zezas Named Chairman of North New Jersey AM&AA Chapter

Andrew Zezas appointed Chair of AM&AA’s North New Jersey Chapter, leading regional M&A growth and strategic business development initiatives.

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Strategies Corporation CEO Andrew Zezas Appointed Chairman of Newly Launched North Jersey Chapter of Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors. Respected organization offers strategic advisory, other transaction services.

The national Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA) is pleased to announce the launch of its North New Jersey Chapter, and has announced the appointment of Andrew Zezas, CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, as the new chapter's Chairperson. The NNJ AM&AA will host a launch reception in March. Details will shortly be available at https://amaaonline.com/chapters/north-new-jersey-chapter/

Formed in 1998 to bring together M&A and corporate executives, business owners, investors, and service providers, AM&AA’s 1100-plus professional services firms, including some of the most highly recognized leaders in the industry, draw upon their combined transactional expertise to better serve the needs of their middle market clients worldwide. AM&AA members represent sellers and buyers of businesses ranging from $5 to $500 million in transaction value. Their services include seller representation, buyer representation, due diligence, accounting, financing, business valuation, tax planning, legal, strategic advisory, and many other transaction activities.

"I'm honored and flattered to have been named North New Jersey Chapter Chairman of this highly prestigious organization," said Zezas, who serves as Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, which advises M&A buyers and sellers on the real estate implications of transactions as a means of enhancing value, mitigating risk, and ensuring deal confidence. “A national organization, AM&AA and its members are at the forefront of applying creative solutions to complex buy and sell-side M&A transactions. I am extremely excited to lead this important initiative in North New Jersey.”

Zezas is also Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence, which connects CFOs and other senior finance executives from middle market and enterprise companies across diverse industries through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums; and through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFO IQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.

Zezas also appears on “To the Point…with Andrew Zezas”, an online web series designed for finance leaders who need intelligence, not information overload. Released three times each week, every episode distills critical national and international developments into clear, strategic takeaways that CFOs can immediately apply to decision-making.

The newly formed AM&AA North New Jersey Chapter has also established an Executive Committee comprising accomplished M&A officials from prominent organizations, including Capital Business Solutions, Chief Outsiders, DAK, Flatiron Law Group, Fortune Financial Planning, IJP Family Partners, PKF O'Connor Davies, Transworld Business Advisors, and Withum.

Executive Committee members help to guide the Chapter’s strategy; organize business development, networking, education and other events, promote CM&AA certification, connect members with tools for marketing/dealmaking; and foster a strong, inclusive culture that helps members grow their M&A business through valuable resources and connections.

”The launch of AM&AA’s 22nd chapter, in North New Jersey, marks a powerful step forward for our community,” noted Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors Managing Director Natalie O Hanna. “This chapter represents the momentum, collaboration, and expertise that define AM&AA, and I’m incredibly proud to see such strong leadership in newly appointed Chair Andrew Zezas, and the Executive Committee members, carrying our mission into one of the nation’s most dynamic business regions. This is just the beginning — we’re building a network that will elevate middle-market dealmaking for years to come, and the North New Jersey AM&AA chapter is an important part of that growth strategy.”

Zezas emphasized the unique approach that the North New Jersey AM&AA chapter takes to serving the regional business community. "Using the exciting platform developed by the national office of AM&AA, we've elected to launch the North New Jersey Chapter,” he said. “Not as a trade association, but as a business development accelerator for companies seeking to acquire or divest of business assets, private equity investors, corporate executives, and accomplished advisors and service providers."

Contact Andrew Zezas at Andrew.Zezas@RealStrat.com for membership and sponsorship details.

