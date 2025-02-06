Lumify Work Partners with AI CERTs™ to Bring Cutting-Edge AI Certifications to ANZ

AI CERTs™ and Lumify Work Join Forces to Redefine AI Education in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumify Work enters a strategic partnership with AI CERTs™ to deliver the first comprehensive suite of vendor-agnostic AI certifications for the Australia, New Zealand, and Philippine markets. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for AI education, empowering individuals and organisations with future-ready skills to excel in an AI-driven world. By integrating AI CERTs™’ industry-validated certifications with Lumify Work’s expertise in digital transformation, professionals will be empowered with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today’s dynamic technology landscape. AI CERTs™ certifications take a pioneering role-based approach, offering individuals role-specific, vendor-agnostic training that ensures adaptability and resilience in today’s rapidly evolving AI landscape. From technical specialists to business professionals, AI CERTs™ certifications cater to the needs of diverse roles and industries, positioning workforces to harness the full potential of AI.Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, AI CERTs™ certifications are designed to ensure credibility and relevance. These certifications are recognised as benchmarks of excellence in the industry.Jon Lang, CEO of Lumify Group, said this partnership positions Lumify Work as a provider of these certifications in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, giving organisations privileged access to premium AI training.“With the introduction of AI CERTs™, Lumify Work reinforces its leadership in AI education. These role-specific, vendor-agnostic certifications empower individuals and organisations with cutting-edge skills and globally validated credentials to navigate the evolving AI landscape. Together with AI CERTs™, we’re preparing our students to drive innovation and achieve transformative growth,” said Lang.Russell Sarder, CEO of AI CERTs™ commented, “Our partnership with Lumify Work represents a major milestone in delivering practical, industry-aligned AI certifications to the ANZ market. By joining forces, we’re equipping professionals with the skills they need to excel and thrive in the ever-evolving tech environment.”Lumify Work has already scheduled the AI CERTs™ top and most popular courses, including:1. AI+ Executive™: Provides a solid understanding of AI fundamentals, data management, and its applications in business, marketing, finance, and HR. It equips learners with skills in AI strategy, governance, risk management, and team leadership for successful AI integration and organisational transformation.2. AI+ Everyone™: Explores AI basics and the ethical considerations of its technologies and applications. It also looks at how generative AI can enhance creativity and innovation.3. AI+ Ethics™: Addresses the ethical implications and social impacts of AI. It teaches learners strategies for responsible decision-making, focusing on preventing bias in AI systems, protecting privacy, securing AI and data, and complying with global AI regulations.4 .AI+ Prompt Engineer™: Teaches learners how to write effective AI prompts, optimise them for specific tasks, and troubleshoot to enhance model performance. It also covers AI tools and frameworks for prompt engineering, preprocessing image data, fine-tuning models, and optimising performance for image classification and synthesis.Peter Clark, General Manager for Lumify Work, commented on the growing demand for AI training, ” We are experiencing a surge in demand for AI training, with many clients seeking guidance on how to equip their teams for AI’s transformative impact across all roles in an organisation. However, many organisations struggle with knowing where to start. Our AI CERTs™ are designed to bridge this gap, complementing our existing training portfolio and catering to the diverse needs of professional and technical roles across all sectors. By offering a flexible and customisable model, we empower businesses to overcome training hurdles and fully harness AI’s vast potential to scale their initiatives effectively.”Future offerings will expand into an unmatched portfolio covering core roles (e.g., AI+ Sales™, AI+ Marketing™, AI+ Finance™), technical domains (e.g., AI+ Cloud™, AI+ Security™, AI+ Chief AI Officer™), and specialised industries (e.g., AI+ Legal™, AI+ Healthcare™, AI+ Government™), creating a robust roadmap for building AI-ready teams across every level.Available from 1 February 2025, these certifications provide businesses with a clear roadmap to building AI-ready teams across every organisational level.For more than three decades, Lumify Work (formerly known as DDLS in Australia and the Philippines, and Auldhouse in New Zealand) has been enabling progress by helping organisations embrace change. This partnership with AI CERTs™ aligns with Lumify’s goal of equipping people with mission-critical tech skills to transform teams, supercharge careers, and future-proof businesses.Organisations can access the largest range of authorised training in ANZ and PH through flexible options: online, in-person at Lumify’s ten state-of-the-art campuses, or via a tailored digital program to suit their tech stack and team needs. This ensures that businesses can provide their teams with the right training, no matter their location or specific requirements.AI CERTs™ training and certifications empower organisations to build a smarter workforce by equipping teams with in-demand skills for the AI era. These certifications drive growth by unlocking innovation and creating new opportunities through AI expertise. Furthermore, they help organisations adapt to change, enabling them to stay ahead of rapid technological advancements with validated, future-proofed skills.For more information on the AI CERTs™ courses, schedules, and certifications, please visit the Lumify Work website at https://www.lumifywork.com/courses/ai-certs-courses/ About Lumify GroupFor more than three decades, Lumify Group (formerly DDLS) has been helping organisations and people master technological change across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines. As the preferred training partner of the world’s leading technology vendors, Lumify Group can create best-in-class, vendor-authorised learning experiences for its students and customers across a vast and ever-growing range of topics and courses. Through its core brands – Lumify Learn, Lumify Work, Lumify People, Nexacu, City Desktop Training, Plain English Foundation, ENS and Wizard Corporate Training – it can deliver the full spectrum of IT training. Watch the Lumify Group video here, and visit the website at www.lumifygroup.com.About Lumify WorkLumify Work is a leading provider of IT and process training for business and enterprise customers in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines. With 30 years of experience in the training market, Lumify Work offers courses that are designed to equip workforces with mission-critical tech skills to transform teams, supercharge careers, and future-proof businesses.Lumify Work’s best-in-class, vendor-certified IT and process training is delivered in classroom and online by industry- accredited award-winning trainers. The company’s pragmatic and real-world ready courses cover cutting-edge topics such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, AI, and Agile. Lumify Work delivers its content to over 20,000 students every year, online, in classrooms, and in workplaces. For more information, visit https://www.lumifywork.com/ About AI CERTs™AI CERTs empowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and blockchain certifications. These certifications are meticulously designed to align with the esteemed ISO 17024:2012 standards, guaranteeing the highest quality and credibility. AI CERTs is committed to keeping pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape.Our ever-expanding portfolio, with over 40+ additional certifications in development, provides industry-relevant and up-to-date knowledge. This expansive range caters to a diverse audience, from customer service reps to executives to developers and more, seeking to leverage these transformative technologies for strategic advantage.Our certifications cater to professionals in key industries, bridging the gap between theory and practice through hands-on, real-world applications, including live projects. Learners benefit from live projects and hands-on training, ensuring practical knowledge and real-world application.Visit https://www.aicerts.ai/ to learn more!

