Orange Beach Festival of Art Nominated for Best in America

USA Today has selected the Orange Beach Festival of Art is one of the top 20 art festivals in the country. Voting continues until February 17, 2025

I attend more than 10 shows annually. The Orange Beach Festival of Art is the most beautiful and fun. Locals and outside visitors alike love the celebratory atmosphere. The venue is spectacular!” — Emily Thigpen, Festival attendee

ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Votes are now being cast online to select the best art festival in the country. Voting requires only a few seconds and no personal data is captured.For over 50 years, the Orange Beach Festival of Art has been the fine arts crown jewel on the Gulf Coast. Over 100 jewelry makers, clay artists, photographers, authors, metal work sculptors, painters, glass blowers, canvas artists, and more are juried into a show that draws over 20,000 people from around the country. The event is always held on the second weekend of March .Each artist displaying their work is jury-selected by a panel of experts. The festival is one of the most competitive and sought-after in the country. Show Director Desiree Hodge notes, "Our focus is to find and showcase the best fine artists in America. Any patron attending can find work that they will understand, appreciate, and enjoy. Whether you are a buyer or an onlooker, the show is filled with quality, fun and affordable original art."Live music by world-renowned groups, gourmet food trucks, readings by Gulf Coast writers and poets, glass-blowing and pottery making, jugglers, and fire twirlers are a few of the things you will enjoy during this action-packed event.Orange Beach is known for being a family-friendly environment, and the festival has a special area (Kids Art Alley) created for children and their parents. It is a space set aside for fine art creation and education.To vote go to The Festival of Arts Facebook Page. Additionally, the beautiful architecture and stunning waterfront location on scenic Wolf Bay is a premier wedding and event venue hosting 40+ weddings a year, earning it numerous awards. The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach has received for the past four years the "Best of Baldwin" awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Event Venue and numerous "Best of 'Bama" awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Art Festival.

