Berlin Barracks / Traffic Hazard

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

TRAFFIC HAZARD

 

CASE#: 25A3000774                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025 at approximately 0616 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 63.4, Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Interstate 89 Southbound in Waterbury. Investigation revealed a Ryder truck traveling Southbound lost multiple metal auto part cages, causing a traffic hazard. A total of 8 vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported. The Agency of Transportation responded to the scene and cleared the roadway.

