Berlin Barracks / Traffic Hazard

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE TRAFFIC HAZARD CASE#: 25A3000774 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jae Farnum-Boylan STATION: VSP Berlin CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025 at approximately 0616 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 63.4, Waterbury, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Interstate 89 Southbound in Waterbury. Investigation revealed a Ryder truck traveling Southbound lost multiple metal auto part cages, causing a traffic hazard. A total of 8 vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported. The Agency of Transportation responded to the scene and cleared the roadway.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.