MPLT Healthcare Welcomes Shaun Porter as Chief Financial Officer
His expertise in building strong, collaborative teams and his impressive track record in financial leadership and operational growth make him an invaluable addition to MPLT Healthcare. ”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing solutions provider, is excited to announce that Shaun Porter has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a distinguished 15-year career spanning industries such as Education, EdTech, and Staffing, Shaun brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation.
— Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun to the team,” said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. “His expertise in building strong, collaborative teams and his impressive track record in financial leadership and operational growth make him an invaluable addition to MPLT Healthcare. I’m confident his leadership will help us continue achieving new levels of success.”
As the new CFO, Shaun will oversee MPLT Healthcare’s financial strategy and operations, as well as collaborate with department leaders to enhance efficiency and drive sustainable growth. His extensive background in financial leadership, combined with his proven ability to manage cross-functional teams, will play a critical role in supporting the company’s mission to deliver excellence and innovation in the industry.
Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board for MPLT Healthcare, commented, “Shaun's deep expertise and strategic insight make him a key addition to our leadership team. His contributions will strengthen our foundation and help us achieve new levels of operational excellence and growth.”
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
