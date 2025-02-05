Indoor Ag-Con Announces Opening Morning “CEA State of the Industry” Keynote Presented By CEA Alliance

Opening Keynote

Indoor Ag-Con proudly announces the opening morning keynote address on March 11th titled “CEA State of the Industry".

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, the premier trade show and conference for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) , greenhouse and vertical farming industry, proudly announces the opening morning keynote address for the March 11-12, 2025 edition at the Westgate Las Vegas. Titled “CEA State of the Industry,” this moderated discussion will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 8am. During the keynote, leaders of the CEA Alliance will share their views on the state of the industry, focusing on today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities. Growers will address the outlook for indoor vertical farming and high-tech greenhouse production, including production of leafy greens, tomatoes, berries and more.Moderated by CEA Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel, the keynote panel includes leaders across the CEA landscape: Tisha Livingston, President, 80 Acres and CEO, Infinite Acres, Skip Hulett, Vice President and General Counsel, NatureSweet and Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer, BrightFarms.“The Opening Keynote is one of the highlights of Indoor Ag-Con, and sets the stage for the 2-day conference, which is jam packed with inspiring and thought-provoking sessions,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “We are honored to have three industry leaders whose expertise will provide attendees with actionable insights and a roadmap for success in this rapidly evolving industry.”“I’m excited to moderate the State of the Industry keynote at Indoor Ag-Con as it’s not just about guiding a conversation, it’s about challenging perspectives, uncovering solutions, and pushing the boundaries of what’s next in controlled environment agriculture,” added Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, CEA Alliance. “This industry moves fast, but the real impact comes when visionaries, growers, and leaders come together to shape the future of food.”Look for more information on the day two keynote coming soon. In addition to keynote general sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from a full roster of educational programming, explore the largest expo floor in the show’s 12-year history and network at daily luncheons, breakouts, an opening day cocktail reception, and more.For more information on the keynotes and Indoor Ag-Con visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT THE CEA ALLIANCEThe Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. More information is available at www.ceaalliance.com

