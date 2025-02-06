It’s a Donkey Summer in Cripple Creek, Colorado

Mark Your Calendars!

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Two Mile High Club (TMHC), caretakers of the Cripple Creek Donkeys , announces the dates for the three exciting Donkey-related events this summer in Cripple Creek. Profits from each event provide money for the care of the herd of 14 Cripple Creek Donkeys, who remind us of the original herd released from their work in the Gold Mines in the early 1900s. In 1931, the nonprofit 501c3 Two Mile High Club was formed to care for these precious animals, and in 94 years, that care has never stopped.On Memorial Day, the furry critters somehow know that it's time to break free from their winter pasture just west of Cripple Creek. They anxiously await escorts by the TMHC Donkey Wrangler's to C Street and Thurlow Avenue, where they cross through the gate to their summer of freedom in the city! In 1931, the donkeys were let loose to live in the city, where they quickly established their role as town mascots and tourist favorites. This special day, reminiscent of the original release in 1931, begins the Donkey Summer of Fun in Cripple Creek. See our special guest, President Teddy Roosevelt speak at the Donkey Release then enjoy an old-fashioned town picnic in the park after the donkeys begin their roaming ways.Next on the summer Agenda, the most significant event sponsored by the TMHC, is Donkey Derby Days. The 2025 Donkey Derby Days will be held June 27, 28 & 29. "After an incredibly successful celebration in 2024, with estimates of around 30,000 people in attendance, Donkey Derby Days will once again feature Donkey Races on both Saturday and Sunday,” Brandon Westhoff, president of the Two Mile High Club said. This year's celebration promises to be the biggest and best Donkey Derby Days in 94 years! The preliminary schedule shows a soft opening for vendors and food trucks on Friday, with a feature band kick-off celebration on Friday evening. Enjoy Live music, vendors, food trucks, craft booths, various family attractions, beer gardens, and two days of Donkey Derby races throughout the weekend.Finally, Fall Fest rounds out a fantastic summer of Two Mile High Club celebrations in Cripple Creek. This year's Fall Fest will be held October 4 & 5. Once again, attendees can enjoy live music and delicious food and beverages while shopping at various vendors, who often provide crafts for the holiday season. The ever-popular Fall Photo Booth and pumpkin carving contests will also return."Two Mile High Club is excited about the year ahead and the Donkey Celebrations! And none of this happens without donations, sponsors and volunteers. Contact us to see how you can help make these festivals possible! Our organization counts on these activities to raise funds for the care of the donkeys, including a new barn coming soon," Westhoff remarked, "We look forward to seeing everyone in May."To learn more about the Cripple Creek Donkeys or to donate, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit our website https://www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com

