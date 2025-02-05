Oligometastatic Disease Market to Expand Significantly by 2034, States DelveInsight Report

Oligometastatic Disease Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Oligometastatic Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Oligometastatic Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Oligometastatic Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Oligometastatic Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Oligometastatic Disease Market Report:

The Oligometastatic Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, has announced the successful completion of patient enrollment across all three cohorts of the Phase 1b/2a CENDIFOX trial. Led by Dr. Anup Kasi at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, this investigator-initiated trial is assessing the safety and efficacy of Lisata's iRGD cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, in combination with FOLFIRINOX-based therapies for the treatment of pancreatic, colon, and appendiceal cancers.

Selvarajan et al. 2022 estimate that 10–20% of all metastases are oligometastatic.

According to Garde-Noguera et al. 2022, between 27% to 55% of NSCLC cases are thought to be oligometastatic. The brain (36% of cases) is the most typical site for oligometastatic growth, followed by the contralateral lung (34%), suprarenal gland (13%), bones (9%), and liver (2%)

The most prevalent tumours with oligometastatic illness, according to a study by Christ et al. 2022, are lung cancer and mesothelioma (29%), skin cancer (20%), and prostate cancer (11%) respectively.

Key Oligometastatic Disease Companies: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Astellas Pharma, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, and others

Key Oligometastatic Disease Therapies: IMSA101, Lu 177 PSMA-617, Enzalutamide, IMSA101, Gadoxetate disodium, and others

The Oligometastatic Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Oligometastatic Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Oligometastatic Disease market dynamics.

Oligometastatic Disease Overview

An intermediate condition between loco-regional and systemic disease, oligometastatic disease shows a possibly unique and advantageous tumour biology.

Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.



Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oligometastatic Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Oligometastatic Disease

Prevalent Cases of Oligometastatic Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Oligometastatic Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Oligometastatic Disease

Oligometastatic Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Oligometastatic Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Oligometastatic Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Oligometastatic Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Oligometastatic Disease Therapies and Key Companies

IMSA101: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

Lu 177 PSMA-617: Advanced Accelerator Applications

Enzalutamide: Astellas Pharma

IMSA101: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc.

Gadoxetate disodium: Bracco Diagnostics, Inc

Oligometastatic Disease Market Strength

The understanding of oligometastatic disease is rapidly improving the diagnosis of oligometastatic disease, thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity.

Oligometastatic Disease Market Opportunities

There are no specific treatment options for oligometastatic disease which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market of oligometastatic disease

Scope of the Oligometastatic Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Oligometastatic Disease Companies: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Astellas Pharma, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, and others

Key Oligometastatic Disease Therapies: IMSA101, Lu 177 PSMA-617, Enzalutamide, IMSA101, Gadoxetate disodium, and others

Oligometastatic Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Oligometastatic Disease current marketed and Oligometastatic Disease emerging therapies

Oligometastatic Disease Market Dynamics: Oligometastatic Disease market drivers and Oligometastatic Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Oligometastatic Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oligometastatic Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

