Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Growth Projections 2023-2032: DelveInsight Analysis

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Report:

• The Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In November 2024, UroGen Pharma has shared the results from a long-term follow-up study of JELMYTO (mitomycin) pyelocalyceal solution for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) in the adult population

• In September 2024, ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin vascular targeted photodynamic (VTP) therapy for the treatment of various solid tumors, has announced that the Phase 3 ENLIGHTED (ENdoluminal LIGHT ActivatED) trial, evaluating Padeliporfin VTP in patients with low-grade UTUC, has reached the 50% patient enrollment milestone.

• At ESMO 2021, Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer oferdafitinib and ctrelimab combo findings were given by Janssen.

• The most recent GLOBOCAN data indicate that Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer may impact about 101,799 people in the US by 2030

• In the seven largest markets, there were 210,979 diagnosed incident cases of UC in total in 2021. In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident population of UC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR from 2019 to 2032

• Key Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Companies: Infinity, QED Therapeutics, BeiGene, Eli Lilly, Roche, UroGen, NektarTherapeutics /BMS, Incyte, Abbisko, Mamta Parikh, AstraZeneca, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Pfizer, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, RemeGen Co., Ltd., and others

• Key Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Therapies: Eganelisib + Opdivo, Infigratinib, Tislelizumab, Cyramza, Tecentriq, UGN-102, Bempegaldesleukin, Pemazyre (Pemigatinib), ABSK091/AZD4547, Selinexor, Tremelimumab, Erdafitinib, Niraparib, Atezolizumab, RC48-ADC, and others

• The Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Urothelial carcinoma in males has two-to-three fold greater incidence as compared to females

• The Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market dynamics.

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Overview

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (UTUC) is a rare type of urothelial carcinoma that occurs in the lining of the renal pelvis and ureters, which connect the kidneys to the bladder. It shares similarities with bladder cancer but is less common. UTUC can be either low-grade, which grows slowly with a lower risk of spreading, or high-grade, which is more aggressive and likely to invade deeper tissues and metastasize. Risk factors include smoking, exposure to certain chemicals, and genetic conditions like Lynch syndrome. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, depending on the stage and severity of the disease.

Get a Free sample for the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/upper-tract-urothelial-cancer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer epidemiology trends @ Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• Eganelisib + Opdivo: Infinity

• Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics

• Tislelizumab: BeiGene

• Cyramza: Eli Lilly

• Tecentriq: Roche

• UGN-102: UroGen

• Bempegaldesleukin: NektarTherapeutics /BMS

• Pemazyre (Pemigatinib): Incyte

• ABSK091/AZD4547: Abbisko

• Selinexor: Mamta Parikh

• Tremelimumab: AstraZeneca

• Erdafitinib: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

• Niraparib: Pfizer

• Atezolizumab: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

• Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

• RC48-ADC: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Strengths

• Advancements in computational and bioinformatics platforms and several other R&D practices enable the development of advanced UC market

• Strong pipeline activity with potential phase III and phase II emerging therapies

• Presence of several approved therapies for the treatment of urothelial carcinoma patients.

Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Opportunities

• Rising incidence of cancer will provide the larger window of opportunity for new treatments

• Reoccurrence is very common in cancers even after proper treatment. This opens up new window for pipeline activity

• Increase in awareness and research of the indication, which provides a clearer aspect regarding potential options for treatment that can be explored by the key players

Scope of the Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Companies: Infinity, QED Therapeutics, BeiGene, Eli Lilly, Roche, UroGen, NektarTherapeutics /BMS, Incyte, Abbisko, Mamta Parikh, AstraZeneca, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Pfizer, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, RemeGen Co., Ltd., and others

• Key Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Therapies: Eganelisib + Opdivo, Infigratinib, Tislelizumab, Cyramza, Tecentriq, UGN-102, Bempegaldesleukin, Pemazyre (Pemigatinib), ABSK091/AZD4547, Selinexor, Tremelimumab, Erdafitinib, Niraparib, Atezolizumab, RC48-ADC, and others

• Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer current marketed and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer emerging therapies

• Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Dynamics: Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market drivers and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

4. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

9. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Drivers

16. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Market Barriers

17. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Appendix

18. Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.