Durham School Services’ Mother and Daughter Team Members Recognized for Dedication to Students in Kansas

Durham Spotlights Their Story and Experiences

My job is to ensure they [students] get to and from school safely, but I also want them to know that the person driving the bus cares about them, too.” — Kathy Sneed, Bus Driver, Durham School Services

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services team members and mother-daughter duo Kathy Sneed, school bus driver, and Hannah Sneed, monitor, have been recognized by the Blue Valley School District and community for their dedication and consideration towards the students they transport. Kathy and Hannah were featured in Blue Valley Today , a local community publication and were also recognized by the Blue Valley School District.Kathy has driven for Durham School Services for over 20+ years and began her school transportation career after a school bus driver friend recommended the occupation because of Kathy’s need for a flexible work schedule. After giving it a try, Kathy found that “it worked out really well for me and my family. When my daughter was born a few years later, it was very convenient to be able to take her along with me, too.” Twenty plus years later, the rest is history, but the anticipation and rewarding experience is still present as ever.“I think the most rewarding part [of being a bus driver] is just being able to care for the children on the bus. My job is to ensure they get to and from school safely, but I also want them to know that the person driving the bus cares about them, too,” said Kathy Sneed. “I value a job where I can serve others, and it is fun getting to know each student and being a part of their day. Since I drive mainly special needs routes, I also understand that a lot of my riders need some extra patience and encouragement now and then. If you enjoy working with kids and want to make a difference in your community, then school bus driving is a great choice. I’d recommend it to almost anybody looking for a new opportunity.”Kathy’s daughter, Hannah, joined her mother to become a part of the Durham team a few years ago as a monitor on Kathy’s bus. Although Hannah is only a few years into her career at Durham, she is no stranger to the bright yellow bus. Her first experience riding on a Durham bus dates back to when she was just an infant.When asked about her decision to start a career in student transportation, Hannah’s answer was simple and very matter of fact.“It was just a very natural thing to work in this field after having grown up alongside it,” said Hannah Sneed. “I like to say I’ve been riding a school bus since I was in the womb, so I was already very familiar with the ins and outs of the job after having grown up around it. It just made sense for it to be my first job, and I really enjoyed the work and getting to know the kids and families on our route.”Hannah also shared the following about her experience as a monitor and her sentiments, “The most rewarding thing about being a monitor is getting to see what kind of positive impact I can make in the lives of the kids and families I work with. Even a little bit of light in someone’s day can make a big difference. Life is hard. This job can be hard, but I try (and sometimes, I, admittedly, fail) to remember that when it’s hard, that’s when the light is needed the most. I want to be that for these kids, and I want to be that for their parents.”As a school bus driver and monitor team, Kathy and Hannah have an abundance of shared experiences and have an even more special relationship than most mothers and daughters. For Hannah, it has been a notable learning experience that has instilled values, appreciation, and patience, which she also attributes to the teachings from her partner and mom, Kathy.“I won’t lie, sometimes it has its ups and downs!” said Hannah, about working with her mother. “The hardest part is separating the coworker advice from the mom advice, but sometimes I need both, so it works out. She has taught me so much about this job – even before we were coworkers! The biggest thing she has taught me is patience with the kids and with myself, too, when things don’t pan out as I planned. Being a monitor is all about thinking on your toes – anticipating behaviors and shifting gears when those behaviors inevitably change – and having a good driver (who is also a good Mom), makes it so much easier to communicate and work as a team.”Although Hannah may still be considered a newcomer in the student transportation industry compared to her mom’s veteran career, Hannah’s mature and wise insights and values, which can also be seen as a reflection and extension of Kathy’s, implies otherwise.In closing, Kathy gave insight into the future outlook of her impressive tenure, stating “I like to joke that I plan to keep driving until my arms fall off. All kidding aside, though, I hope to continue working as long as I am able. There are some pretty special kids and some really great families out there, and I hope to have the chance to serve them and provide a safe and happy ride to and from school for many more years to come.”“Kathy and Hannah’s deep commitment and drive to bring positivity and light to the lives of the children and families they serve is clear as day, and it is not a surprise that they’ve been met with well-deserved fanfare and respect by their community and school district,” said General Manager Cody Aksamit. “We are lucky to have them part of the team, and the kids are even luckier to have them part of their daily lives. Thank you, Kathy and Hannah for your dedication to not only safety, but also for taking that extra step to make an impact in the lives of those you serve.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

